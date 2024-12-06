Big-race preview & tip: TrustATrader Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon

We have the pace guide, views from connections and key video replays for the TrustATrader Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

PROTEKTORAT and Ginny's Destiny are closely matched on form but the first-named arrives on the back of a more encouraging reappearance and is marginally preferred. Djelo shaped well at Exeter and should benefit from the step back up in trip, so he's also a player.

Timeform Top Rated Ginny's Destiny one pound clear

Timeform Pace Guide

Pace Forecast : Weak Specific Pace Hint : The likelihood that the pace will be steady should boost the prospects of GINNY'S DESTINY (IRE) more than those of DJELO (FR). Individual Price Hint : GINNY'S DESTINY (IRE) was beaten last time out when trading at 50% or less of his starting Betfair SP.

What the connections say Dan Skelton believes Protektorat “should be hard to beat” in Sunday’s Trustatrader Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon. Last season’s impressive Ryanair Chase winner faced a stiff task on his seasonal return when carrying a big weight in the Paddy Power Gold Cup back at Cheltenham. While he once again is giving weight away, along with the Old Roan winner Minella Drama, he is meeting Paul Nicholls’ Ginny’s Destiny, a smart novice last year but pulled up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, on 6lb better terms. “The Peterborough Chase is a race I have had in mind for Protektorat all season,” said Skelton. “I wanted to get started with him earlier than the Paddy Power, but we couldn’t because of the ground. “He now has that Paddy Power run under his belt and is the leading horse on ratings going into Sunday. He should be hard to beat.”

Ginny's Destiny defies top-weight in the Timeform Novices' Handicap CHase

Nicholls had mooted stepping Ginny’s Destiny up to three miles but has resisted the temptation so far. “The softer the ground the better for him,” he told Betfair. “He’s getting weight off Protektorat and a couple of the others and if he can bounce back to form he must have a leading chance.”

Key Video Form Protektorat - won Ryanair Chase, Cheltenham 14 March 2024

Ginny's Destiny - 2nd Turners Novices' Chase, Cheltenham 14 March 2024

Djelo - 2nd Haldon Gold Cup, Exeter8 November 2024