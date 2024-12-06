Big-race preview & tip: Nyetimber December Gold Cup at Cheltenham

1.50 Cheltenham - Nyetimber December Gold Cup Timeform view FUGITIF won this last year off 1 lb lower and another big run is on the cards after his encouraging comeback in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Madara caught the eye starting out for this yard in the same race and rates a big threat, while Le Patron looks back on the upgrade after his dominant reappearance win at Newbury.

Timeform Top Rated: Grandeur D'Ame 173

Timeform Pace Guide Pace Forecast: Strong Specific Pace Hint: The forecast unrelenting pace will probably work against STAGE STAR while advancing the chances of MADARA. Individual Price Hint: FUGITIF was beaten last time out when trading at 25% or less of his Betfair SP.

What the connections say Richard Hobson admitted it would “mean the world” if stable star Fugitif could become only the second horse to successfully defend the Nyetimber December Gold Cup on Saturday. The nine-year-old enjoyed a titanic battle with Il Ridoto in last year’s renewal to land the prestigious Grade Three handicap by a short head on the New course at Cheltenham. That pair will renew their rivalry again this weekend, after Paul Nicholls’ seven-year-old came out on top in the Paddy Power Gold Cup last month at Prestbury Park, which came two months after Fugitif had wind surgery. Nicholls remains the only trainer since the race’s inception in 1963 to train the same horse to two victories in the extended two-and-a-half-mile feature, which started life as the Massey Ferguson Gold Cup. Poquelin – the first and only horse to do so to date – recorded successive victories in 2009 and 2010 before Frodon entered the winner’s enclosure in 2016 and 2018. Following his fifth-placed finish on his seasonal reappearance on the Old course, Hobson is optimistic Fugitif can retain his crown. “He’s in good order. He’s where I want him to be,” the trainer said. “He was in need of that run because of the pure size of him. “He’s a hard horse to get fit first time out in that quality of race and probably dropped himself out a bit far thinking his breathing was going to affect him. Now that he knows he can breathe again, he will go out there with a different frame of mind – and he has been at home, to be fair. “What is the beauty of him on Saturday is that he will be meeting the likes of Il Ridoto fairly now, because he wasn’t for some time. He’s had some battles with him giving heaps of weight away. “He’s got a chance off his current mark on what he’s performed at and what he’s achieved before.” Hobson added: “It would mean the world. It means we can go and compete and do the job at the highest level against stables spending millions of pounds with a horse that cost €40,000."

"At 16/1 he's my each-way selection" | December Gold Cup preview and tips

Jamie Snowden is confident Ga Law can support his run in the Paddy Power Gold Cup with another strong showing on Saturday. The eight-year-old was four and a half lengths behind Il Ridoto in second despite not being at his fluent best, which gives the Folly House handler reason for optimism of his charge securing a sixth win over fences. “Ga Law is in great form. He ran a career-best in the Paddy Power, but the handicapper nudged him up a pound, which makes life a little bit trickier for him,” Snowden said. “We had him in the Peterborough Chase, but obviously it rained so we didn’t declare for that. Touch wood, if it stays dry, this looks the right opportunity for him. He’s kind of betwixt and between, as he’s betwixt Grade Twos and these premier handicaps at the moment. “It was obviously a very creditable run in the Paddy Power and if he can run to that level of form again, he shouldn’t be too far away." Madara was fourth in the Paddy Power on his stable debut and Dan Skelton feels switching from the Old course to the New one will aid his charge, who scored here for Sophie Leech last December. Ladbrokes ambassador Skelton said: “He’s in good form right now – he ran well in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, but I think this track suits him better. He actually won around the new track last year, having got beat around the old track – so that’s only a positive. “I know him a bit better now, as well, and how best to position him in the race, so I’ll have a good chat with Harry (Skelton) and try to get those tactics right. But, based on his form, he’s obviously got a chance."

In Excelsis Deo won over course and distance on his last completed race in April and gives Harry Fry hope of a first victory in the race. Despite pulling up at Galway in July and unseating jockey Bryan Carver in the Paddy Power on his previous two starts, the Dorchester-based trainer believes the unfortunate mistake in the latter could work in his favour. “He’s schooled really well since and this time we’ll be hoping for a clear round of jumping,” Fry told Grosvenor Sport. “He looks to be facing plenty of familiar faces again and we think he’s got a fantastic chance looking at the final field. Who knows, him not completing at the track on his last outing might mean he didn’t have such a hard race as the others reopposing here, and that might just be a little blessing in disguise.”

Key Video Form Il Ridoto, Ha law, Madara, Fugitif, Paddy Power Gold Cup Cheltenham 16 November

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Stage Star - Won Paddy Power Gold Cup, Cheltenham 18 November 2023

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Grandeur D'Ame - Won Chepstow 12 October

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Le Patron - Won Newbury 29 November