Big-race preview & tip: Betfair Sprint Cup

We have the Timeform verdict, pace map, views from connections and key video replays for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

3.35 Haydock - Betfair Sprint Cup Timeform Tip: INISHERIN disappointed in the July Cup when last seen but he'd left the impression he could dominate the sprinting division given the manner of his win in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot so is well worth another chance. Fellow 3-y-o Elite Status put himself firmly in the mix for this when winning a strong Group 3 at Newbury and is next best ahead of his stablemate Swingalong, who backed up her excellent second in the Golden Jubilee when just denied in the July Cup.

Matt Brocklebank Value Bet: SHOULDVEBEENARING's York run last time out can be upgraded given he raced in the centre of the track and his Haydock form stands up well in the context of this race. He's also run well in defeat behind July Cup winner Mill Stream at York this season and look underestimated once again in a race that should be run to suit.

Ben Linfoot's Verdict: Richard Hannon will have had the Betfair Sprint Cup in mind for SHOULDVEBEENARING from a long way out and he looks a big price for Saturday's feature. Beaten a neck by Regional in this race last year, he has looked as good as ever at York and Deauville this season and he shaped encouragingly in a messy race at the Ebor Festival with a view to dropping back to this ideal track and trip.

"I think he's absolutely nailed on to run his race" | Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock - Preview & Tips

Timeform Top Rated Inisherin - 1lb clear

Timeform Pace Map Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : Favours Low Specific Pace Hint : The likelihood that there is unlikely to be any let up in a very strong pace will probably benefit INISHERIN rather than MONTASSIB. Individual Price Hint : JASOUR can be expected to be waited with so given our pace calculations his record of winning when trading much higher than Betfair SP looks significant.

What the connections say Inisherin will attempt to reestablish himself as this season’s star sprinter when he returns to Haydock with the chance to give Kevin Ryan his third Betfair Sprint Cup. Ryan, who has won the race with Hello Youmzain (2019) and Emaraaty Ana (2021) in recent years, saw his current stable star sparkle on Merseyside in the Sandy Lane Stakes before taking Commonwealth Cup glory at Royal Ascot. However, he hit a bump in the road when sent off favourite for the July Cup at Newmarket, and his trainer has been keen to freshen him up since then. Ryan said: “It was just a case of backing off him after Newmarket. We have a few different facilities here, like the water treadmill, he loves going on there, and it’s just a case of changing his routine, so we’re not going up the gallop every day and doing different things with him. “It’s about giving him a bit of a change of scenery, but at the same time trying to keep him at a certain level of fitness, so we don’t have to do too much to get him back up to the level we need him at again. It’s also about knowing the horse, he’s a very easy horse to deal with, which makes life a lot easier and lets you work back from the race. Since he’s been back working normally, we haven’t had one setback with him and everything couldn’t be better.”

Inisherin is once again expected to be in the shake-up at the conclusion of this Group One contest and although there is a deep field assembled, Ryan is preferring to concentrate solely on the son of Shamardal, insisting he will not be burdening big-race pilot Tom Eaves with detailed instructions. Ryan added: “He’s not a complicated ride, so I tend to say to Tom ‘concentrate on your own horse’. Don’t worry who’s drawn beside you, as there’s a fair chance he’ll be putting some of the pace to the race anyway. “I think sometimes you start reading into it too much about who’s around you and you can confuse yourself, because once those stalls open, everything can change. “The real good thing about him is that you can ride him different ways – if you feel they are not quite going quick enough, you can go forward yourself, and if something is going quick, you can also take a lead on him. So, from my point of view, it’s just a case of keeping it simple. Sometimes you can complicate it too much and it all goes pear-shaped.” Inisherin is owned by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid who has a strong hand in the race, with his colours also carried by dual Newbury winner Elite Status. The son of Havana Grey is one of three for Karl Burke alongside Spycatcher and July Cup runner-up Swingalong, and it is an event the Spigot Lodge handler has fond memories of having saddled Quiet Reflection to win in 2016. “Clifford (Lee, stable jockey) has chosen to stick with Elite Status, who is the youngster of the party and goes there on an upward curve,” explained Burke ahead of the British Champions Series event. “The issue with Elite Status knocking his joint seems very much behind him and since Ascot he’s been very good. He obviously put up a big performance at Newbury last time and he’s training very well, so we are very hopeful.” He went on: “Swingalong has proven herself in Group One company once again this year and deserves to win one. Spycatcher is tough and durable and has been fantastic to have around. He’s a proper Group One horse, too, on soft ground.”

Jasour was all class on his Ascot comeback

Jasour finished on the podium behind Inisherin at the Royal meeting and was again in close quarters to the likely favourite when sixth at Newmarket the following month. He missed out on the opportunity to drop back to five furlongs at Goodwood due to a last-minute setback, but has since delighted Clive Cox in his recovery, with connections hopeful of a bold showing. “He’s in excellent form and we hope conditions continue to dry rather than get wetter,” said Cox. “Six furlongs has never been an issue, it was just a shame he had a setback prior to Goodwood where we were going to take advantage of the opportunity when the ground was right there. “He’s had time to get over that and he’s a horse we have always believed in hugely. It’s exciting to see him in good form again, I have been very happy with him for the last couple of weeks and with the weather staying dry, we’re looking forward to it.” Adrian Murray’s Bucanero Fuerte is one of three Irish raiders alongside Jessica Harrington’s Givemethebeatboys and Ken Condon’s Moss Tucker. The son of Wootton Bassett became owners Amo Racing’s first Group One winner when landing the Phoenix Stakes as a two-year-old and connections made the call to focus on sprinting rather than hunt Classic honours this term. “He left for Haydock on Wednesday and we’re looking forward to seeing him back on track,” said Murray, whose charge will be in action for the first time since winning at Naas in May. “We gave him plenty of time to get over his issue and this looks a nice race for him to start back off in. He’s a horse with a lot of speed and over the winter we were thinking of going to the Guineas with him. But then we worked him and thought we would stick to five or six furlongs because he has a lot of class and a lot of speed. We are hoping he will be bang there and if he trains on like we think he has he will hopefully be involved fingers crossed.” Shouldvebeenaring was 50/1 when finishing second 12 months ago, but Richard Hannon’s four-year-old is expected to be much shorter in the betting this time. “He was a bit of a rank outsider last year, but we declared him for the race thinking he had an each-way squeak and he proved that in spades,” said Middleham Park Racing’s Tim Palin. “This year we would go there with what I think is a lively or even strong each-way chance and this is him playing at home in Haydock, particularly if the weather gods play in his favour as he does enjoy good or quicker ground. “He’s run here twice and finished second to Little Big Bear with Bradsell and Mill Stream well held behind in the Sandy Lane and then was just touched off by Regional in this big one last year. “I think the draw gods have been kind. I think statistically middle to high is good and we’re 14 of 16. Hopefully in the race Lady Luck will shine favourably on us as it could be a busy contest if they do congregate down the stands rail, which they often do.”

Key Video Form

Inisherin - won Commonwealth Cup Royal Ascot

Elite Status - won Hackwood Stakes Newbury

Swingalong - 2nd My Pension Expert July Cup, Newmarket

Montassib - won Chipchase Stakes, Newcastle

Bucanero Fuerte - won Lacken Stakes, Naas