Big hopes of Breeders’ Cup double for Big Evs in Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Del Mar

Trained by Barnsley-born Mick Appleby, the Big Evs journey is one already fitting of the silver screen.

The son of Blue Point broke the Rutland handler’s Royal Ascot hoodoo during an almost flawless juvenile campaign, before rubber-stamping his star status with his blockbuster Breeders’ Cup success at Santa Anita in the shadows of the San Gabriel mountains.

For a man of humble beginnings, considered as an all-weather specialist, that Juvenile Turf Sprint success was not only a first victory at the highest level for Appleby, but a triumph that propelled his Langham training operation into the limelight.

The colt is owned by East Yorkshire-based Paul and Rachael Teasdale under their RP Racing banner and is certainly a favourite at the Appleby yard.

“He’s a once in a lifetime horse and a lot of trainers dream of having a horse like this,” said Appleby.

“All credit has to go to Paul for bringing horses to us and putting his faith in us.

“You have to savour days like last year because they are far and few between.”

Last year’s Breeders’ Cup experience was also a step into the unknown for the Teasdales, who took the brave decision to turn down eye-watering offers for the horse named after friend Paul Evans – who died of lung cancer in 2022 – in favour of continuing the Big Evs journey with Appleby.

It was a call that resulted in memories of a lifetime for all concerned, as the youngster who carries the colours of his beloved Crystal Palace proved far too good for the best juveniles in the world.

“He had an amazing season at two, culminating at the Breeders’ Cup which was just incredible and there was a lot of temptation to retire him last year. We had some huge offers to retire him, but we really wanted him to have a three-year-old career,” explained Paul Teasdale.

“We got there (to America) late, we only got there on Thursday and his race was on Friday. We arrived about an hour before the Breeders’ Cup launch party – they have a cocktail party on the night.

“When we went on Friday it was a brand new experience, we didn’t know what to expect. They looked after us enormously well, they are great people and very friendly, but it was slightly overwhelming at times and it took us a while to settle in.

“I guess we should have expected him to win, but we never expected anything like that. He travelled over there well, took all the proceedings well and then just acquitted himself in a fantastic way.

“Turning for home there was only one horse in the race and (jockey) Tom Marquand’s view was he just wasn’t getting beat and we were all delighted with him.”