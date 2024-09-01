Big Evs will bid to bow out in blaze of Breeders’ Cup glory

The Blue Point colt was having a second roll of the dice in the Group One Knavesmire contest after finishing down the field in the race when taking on older horses as a juvenile last season.

It was the only blip of his two-year-old career, which included Windsor Castle and Molecomb successes prior to York and then Flying Childers and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint victories afterwards.

This year, he made his seasonal debut at York, winning the Listed Westow Stakes to get into the swing of things as a three-year-old.

At Royal Ascot, he ran a good race to come home third in the King Charles III Stakes when beaten a length and a half by Asfoora, on whom he then turned the tables when beating her by a short head to win the King George at Goodwood.

Another bid for the Nunthorpe was his next target but again the race did not return the result expected, with Big Evs racing from stall 14 and failing to land a blow when eighth of 12.

However, connections still intend to adhere to their plan of heading out again to the Breeders’ Cup, with the horse proving himself able to draw a line under a bad run after the Nunthorpe last year.

“He’s doing good, obviously we were disappointed and we think the draw had a lot to do with it,” said Appleby.

“The ground was quite tacky there but it was mainly the draw, anything drawn on the far side didn’t really seem to have much of a chance in the sprints.

“We’ll freshen him up now and head straight to the Breeders’ Cup, that’ll be his last run.

“I think we’ll just go there fresh, that’s the plan with him, it’ll be too soft for him in the Prix de l’Abbaye anyway, it normally is.”