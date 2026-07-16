BHA outline plans to tackle Cheltenham Festival false starts

The British Horseracing Authority has proposed a series of changes to starting procedures at Cheltenham and across Jump racing following a review into the growing number of false starts at the Festival.
The recommendations come after almost 40 per cent of races at the 2026 Festival resulted in an aborted start, a significant increase from around 18 per cent in 2022 and well above the three to four per cent seen across Jump racing as a whole.
A review involving the BHA, Cheltenham Racecourse and representatives from across the sport identified course configuration, inconsistent starting procedures and insufficient deterrents for rule breaches as the main factors behind the problem.
The two-mile and two-and-a-half-mile starts on both the Old and New Courses were found to account for a disproportionate number of false starts, prompting recommendations for layout changes to reduce congestion and improve the approach to the tapes.
The BHA also wants to simplify the rules governing starts by replacing the current requirement for horses to approach at a "walk or jig-jog" with the clearer instruction of "walking pace" across all Jump races.
Other recommendations include introducing a clearly defined "start zone" to give greater clarity to jockeys and starters, increasing penalties for breaches of starting procedures in Class 1 and Class 2 races, and installing live audio recording at the start, with communications relayed directly to stewards.
The proposals have been approved by the BHA but remain subject to further consultation, with detailed planning and trial periods expected before any changes are introduced.
BHA Head of Raceday Officials Cathy O'Meara said: "Cheltenham is a unique environment. It is the pinnacle of Jump racing, with the intensity, atmosphere and significance of the meeting all contributing to the pressure at the start.
"Our starters do an excellent job in the toughest circumstances, and these recommendations are designed to support them and the jockeys, from improving the physical layout at the most problematic starts to simplifying the rules, enhancing communication and strengthening regulation where needed.
"We hope these changes will lead to an improvement to starts at the Festival and across Jump racing. But they are not a golden bullet. Success also depends on everyone involved doing their part to observe the starting procedures."
Cheltenham's Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said alterations had already been made to the two-mile and two-and-a-half-mile starts on both the Old and New Courses and would be monitored throughout the coming season.
The review also examined the use of standing starts but concluded the existing system should remain. Under current rules, a standing start is used after two unsuccessful attempts at a walking start, ensuring there are no more than three attempts to get a race underway.
The BHA will now work with participants and racecourses on the practical implementation of the recommendations before assessing their effectiveness during 2027.
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