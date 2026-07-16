BHA outline plans to tackle Cheltenham Festival false starts

The recommendations come after almost 40 per cent of races at the 2026 Festival resulted in an aborted start, a significant increase from around 18 per cent in 2022 and well above the three to four per cent seen across Jump racing as a whole.

A review involving the BHA, Cheltenham Racecourse and representatives from across the sport identified course configuration, inconsistent starting procedures and insufficient deterrents for rule breaches as the main factors behind the problem.

The two-mile and two-and-a-half-mile starts on both the Old and New Courses were found to account for a disproportionate number of false starts, prompting recommendations for layout changes to reduce congestion and improve the approach to the tapes.

The BHA also wants to simplify the rules governing starts by replacing the current requirement for horses to approach at a "walk or jig-jog" with the clearer instruction of "walking pace" across all Jump races.

Other recommendations include introducing a clearly defined "start zone" to give greater clarity to jockeys and starters, increasing penalties for breaches of starting procedures in Class 1 and Class 2 races, and installing live audio recording at the start, with communications relayed directly to stewards.

The proposals have been approved by the BHA but remain subject to further consultation, with detailed planning and trial periods expected before any changes are introduced.