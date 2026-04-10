BHA issue statement after Gold Dancer euthanised at Aintree

Having got the better of a sustained duel with Regent's Stroll, the winner made a mistake at the final fence. He went on to win by four-and-a-half lengths but shortly after the line was dismounted by Paul Townend after he felt him lose his action.

The British Horseracing Authority issued a statement on Friday evening which read: "We are all saddened by the fatal injury of Gold Dancer following today’s William Hill Mildmay Novices’ Chase and our thoughts are with everybody connected to the horse.

“After the race, the stewards held an enquiry to consider the circumstances of this incident and took evidence from vets and the horse’s jockey, Paul Townend.

“Paul Townend told the stewards that, following a bad mistake at the final fence, Gold Dancer took a stride or two to gather himself but felt sound and continued running in a straight line to the finish. He then reported that Gold Dancer’s action changed after the line, as he rounded the bend and changed from a canter to a trot, at which point he immediately dismounted to allow veterinary surgeons to quickly attend to the horse.

“The veterinary assessment was that the appropriate course of action was to humanely euthanise the horse.

“Having reviewed the footage of the incident, James Given, the BHA’s Director of Equine Regulation, Safety and Welfare, agreed that Gold Dancer’s action was typical of a horse in the closing stages of such a race, that he appeared sound until rounding the bend, at which point he was immediately dismounted.

“As is the case with any fatal injury, the incident will now be looked at in detail through our fatality review process, which is part of the sport’s commitment to ongoing improvements in racehorse safety.”