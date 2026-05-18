BHA cancel hunter chases as equine flu cases continue to rise

From Wednesday, only horses from licensed training yards will be permitted to enter racecourses, meaning the cancellation of other equine events at the tracks including Retraining of Racehorses parades and activities such as petting farms and pony rides as part of family fun day entertainment.

BHA Director of Equine Regulation, Safety and Welfare, James Given, said: “The news today will understandably be disappointing for many people, but levels of equine flu are higher than at any time in recent history and it’s essential that we take all necessary steps to protect the thoroughbred herd.

“These measures follow extensive engagement with independent infectious disease experts about how we further reduce the risk of exposure and ensure the continuity of racing.

“In addition to vaccination, this can be best achieved by preventing the mixing of racehorses with horses and ponies from premises that are not licensed by the BHA, where we have more limited information about their health and vaccination status.

“I’m encouraged by the response we have already seen from the racing community about the vital importance of maintaining the biosecurity of the thoroughbred racing herd. We continue to urge constant vigilance, especially around the movement and mixing of horses.

“Information about vaccination, infection control measures and spotting the signs of flu are available on the BHA website.”

Racecourses will also be required to increase the period of time between hosting an equine event involving horses from unlicensed premises and a licensed raceday taking place. This period will now be six clear days (from three).