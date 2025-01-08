Sporting Life
The runners on the turn at Chelmsford
BHA add new Saturday meetings at Ffos Las and Chelmsford

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed January 08, 2025 · 38 min ago

Additional fixtures have been added at Ffos Las and Chelmsford on Saturday.

It means ITV Racing will have meetings to cover after last weekend's blank. The Welsh track will stage a seven-race card that will feature the Grade Two Towton Novices' Chase which was originally scheduled to be run at Wetherby before that meeting was abandoned on Wednesday.

The surface at Ffos Las is currently raceable and the BHA felt it offered the most realistic opportunity to get a jumps fixture on, with the latest forecast giving the meeting every chance of going ahead.

The fixture at Chelmsford will be a seven-race card with the ability to divide to nine. It includes a £40,000 Class 3 race over a mile and a £35,000 prize over six furlongs in the same grade.

Newcastle’s all-weather fixture on Saturday, which was previously scheduled to begin at 3:50, will be brought forward approximately two hours to an earlier start time.

The original running orders and race times are therefore subject to change and will be confirmed in conjunction with ITV Racing on Thursday morning, following 48-hour declarations closing and the latest going updates from racecourses.

In addition to the fixture changes, the BHA say they are working with others to look at further possible opportunities for lost Pattern races.

Racing Podcast: Time to dust off the Crystal Ball

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

