BHA add new Saturday meetings at Ffos Las and Chelmsford

It means ITV Racing will have meetings to cover after last weekend's blank. The Welsh track will stage a seven-race card that will feature the Grade Two Towton Novices' Chase which was originally scheduled to be run at Wetherby before that meeting was abandoned on Wednesday.

The surface at Ffos Las is currently raceable and the BHA felt it offered the most realistic opportunity to get a jumps fixture on, with the latest forecast giving the meeting every chance of going ahead.

The fixture at Chelmsford will be a seven-race card with the ability to divide to nine. It includes a £40,000 Class 3 race over a mile and a £35,000 prize over six furlongs in the same grade.

Newcastle’s all-weather fixture on Saturday, which was previously scheduled to begin at 3:50, will be brought forward approximately two hours to an earlier start time.

The original running orders and race times are therefore subject to change and will be confirmed in conjunction with ITV Racing on Thursday morning, following 48-hour declarations closing and the latest going updates from racecourses.

In addition to the fixture changes, the BHA say they are working with others to look at further possible opportunities for lost Pattern races.