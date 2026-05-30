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Crystal Queen is nicely on top in the Hilary Needler
Crystal Queen is nicely on top in the Hilary Needler

Beverley Saturday reports and free video replays

Horse Racing
Sat May 30, 2026 · 1h ago

A review of the big-race action at Beverley on Saturday where Crystal Queen booked her Royal Ascot ticket by winning the Hilary Needler.

Queen heading to Royal Ascot

Crystal Queen booked her ticket to Royal Ascot with a convincing win in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley.

Green when second to the much-vaunted Ruler’s Pride on debut at Ayr, she showed the benefit of that experience on Saturday.

Travelling strongly under Connor Beasley, she had clear racing room on the outside of the field and quickened smartly from the rear to go to the front at the furlong pole.

She ran on strongly to the line to score by a length-and-three-quarters from Roots In Touche with Silesia third. Newcomer Cosmic Mystery shaped with considerable back in fourth.

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Robin O’Ryan, assistant to the winning trainers, said: “She’s done it well and the ground might just have been quick enough for her but Connor was very pleased. I’d imagine now she’ll go straight to Ascot.

“The two obvious races are the Albany and Queen Mary and it just depends what other entries the owner might have in those. She’s come on for the first run and is pretty smart.”

Matteo holds off Ronson at Beverley
Matteo holds off Ronson at Beverley

Matteo fends off Ronson to win Trophy

11/10 favourite Matteo held off the late thrust of 50/1 outsider Ronson to win the Beverley Two Year Old Trophy.

Successful on debut over course-and-distance, the winner was smartly away under Kevin Stott and soon controlling affairs from the front.

He looked to have opened up a decisive advantage going to the furlong pole but the slow-starting runner-up was gathering real momentum.

For a stride or two it looked like he would sweep past the leader but Matteo knuckled down well and held on by a short-head.

He's 20/1 with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Norfolk.

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Winning trainer Kevin Ryan said: "His form was there to see and he’s very talented. He’ll possibly get six furlongs but I’m not making decisions like that yet.

“He’ll go to Royal Ascot but for which race I don’t know, whether it’s the Coventry or the Norfolk. It’s a stiff five here and he’s galloped all the way through the line. This is the only ground he’s run on but I think he’ll handle a bit more ease too. He’s a big horse.”

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