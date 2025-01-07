Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jonbon is too good for his Tingle Creek rivals
Jonbon is too good for his Tingle Creek rivals

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase: Jonbon among 26 entries

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue January 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Jonbon tops 26 entries for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Nicky Henderson’s charge is unbeaten this season, registering victories in the Shloer Chase and Betfair Tingle Creek. He was a late absentee from the day two Cheltenham Festival feature last season.

Willie Mullins is responsible for the main dangers according to the market and he can turn to Blood Destiny, Blue Lord, El Fabiolo, Energumene, Gaelic Warrior and Gentleman de Mee.

Last year’s winner Captain Guinness is joined by stablemates Jungle Boogie and Quilixios in the field. Joseph O’Brien has entered Banbridge and Solness while Gordon Elliott is represented by American Mike and Found A Fifty. Marine Nationale is another potential Irish runner alongside Senecia.

The race is one of three options at the Festival for French star Il Est Francais while Boothill, Djelo, Edwardstone, JPR One, novice Kalif Du Berlais, Martator, Master Chewy and Matata join Jonbon in the British team.

"He will close the gap significantly" - Patrick Mullins: Naas Review

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING