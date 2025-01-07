Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase: Jonbon among 26 entries

Nicky Henderson’s charge is unbeaten this season, registering victories in the Shloer Chase and Betfair Tingle Creek. He was a late absentee from the day two Cheltenham Festival feature last season.

Willie Mullins is responsible for the main dangers according to the market and he can turn to Blood Destiny, Blue Lord, El Fabiolo, Energumene, Gaelic Warrior and Gentleman de Mee.

Last year’s winner Captain Guinness is joined by stablemates Jungle Boogie and Quilixios in the field. Joseph O’Brien has entered Banbridge and Solness while Gordon Elliott is represented by American Mike and Found A Fifty. Marine Nationale is another potential Irish runner alongside Senecia.

The race is one of three options at the Festival for French star Il Est Francais while Boothill, Djelo, Edwardstone, JPR One, novice Kalif Du Berlais, Martator, Master Chewy and Matata join Jonbon in the British team.