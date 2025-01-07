Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase: Jonbon among 26 entries

Jonbon tops 26 entries for the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Nicky Henderson’s charge is unbeaten this season, registering victories in the Shloer Chase and Betfair Tingle Creek. He was a late absentee from the day two Cheltenham Festival feature last season.
Willie Mullins is responsible for the main dangers according to the market and he can turn to Blood Destiny, Blue Lord, El Fabiolo, Energumene, Gaelic Warrior and Gentleman de Mee.
Last year’s winner Captain Guinness is joined by stablemates Jungle Boogie and Quilixios in the field. Joseph O’Brien has entered Banbridge and Solness while Gordon Elliott is represented by American Mike and Found A Fifty. Marine Nationale is another potential Irish runner alongside Senecia.
The race is one of three options at the Festival for French star Il Est Francais while Boothill, Djelo, Edwardstone, JPR One, novice Kalif Du Berlais, Martator, Master Chewy and Matata join Jonbon in the British team.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.