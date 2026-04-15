Betway Craven Stakes: Ground key to Hankelow run

A winner of two of his three starts at two, including the Autumn Stakes over the Rowley Mile course, he features among a select field of seven but the trainer intends keeping an eye on ground conditions at Headquarters.

Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “I’m very happy with him. On his homework I think he’s an improved horse from two to three and he was obviously a decent two-year-old.

“There’s a slight question mark in our minds over whether he’s a miler or a mile-and-a-quarter horse but over the last three weeks his work would suggest he’s plenty quick enough for a mile.

“That was why I was keen to run in the Craven. I’m heading down there on Wednesday to have a look at the ground, he doesn’t want it too fast, so I’m hoping it’s nice, good ground.