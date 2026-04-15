Betway Craven Stakes: Ground key to Hankelow run

Karl Burke is hoping Hankelow gets the chance to underline his Classic credentials in Thursday’s Betway Craven Stakes at Newmarket.
A winner of two of his three starts at two, including the Autumn Stakes over the Rowley Mile course, he features among a select field of seven but the trainer intends keeping an eye on ground conditions at Headquarters.
Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “I’m very happy with him. On his homework I think he’s an improved horse from two to three and he was obviously a decent two-year-old.
“There’s a slight question mark in our minds over whether he’s a miler or a mile-and-a-quarter horse but over the last three weeks his work would suggest he’s plenty quick enough for a mile.
“That was why I was keen to run in the Craven. I’m heading down there on Wednesday to have a look at the ground, he doesn’t want it too fast, so I’m hoping it’s nice, good ground.
“He did win on officially good to firm ground in the autumn but I’d hate to take any chance of jarring him up at this stage of the season.
“His brother is a mile-and-a-six horse with David O’Meara who is a good stayer, but his work has improved and sharpened up and he’s in good order. I really want to run him on Thursday and hope they’ve put plenty of water onto the track."
And while Burke hopes all roads lead to a 2000 Guineas, it might not be back at Newmarket.
When asked if a Classic campaign was the plan he added: “Whether that’s an English Guineas, an Irish or a French I’m not sure but I know the talk was they don’t really want to run the two horses owned by Sheikh Obaid against each other. Obviously, George’s horse (Bow Echo) is favourite and if the ground was fast, which I’d imagine it will be at Newmarket, I'd imagine we’d go to the one of the others.”
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