Betfred St Leger Stakes report & free video replay | Jan Brueghel lands the Leger

Aidan O'Brien won an eighth Betfred St Leger Stakes as Jan Brueghel led home stablemate Illinois after a tussle on Town Moor.

The Ballydoyle-trained pair were sent off the 11/4 joint-favourites at Doncaster and it looked like O'Brien would win the race from a long way out - it was just a case of with which horse. Another stablemate Grosvenor Square took them along, but Illinois travelled up besides him powerfully with three furlongs to go and Jan Brueghel was responding to pressure from Sean Levey. It got tight in the closing stages but Jan Brueghel prevailed by a neck, ensuring a 21st Classic winner for super stallion Galileo, who was responsible for the first two home. There was drama in terms of the minor honours, as Deira Mile went past the post in third and Sunway was fourth home, but those placings were reversed following a stewards’ inquiry.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Levey, who won the 1000 Guineas on Billesdon Brook in 2018 and this year’s Irish 2,000 Guineas with Rosallion, said: “You’ll take any Classic, any Classic at this stage. Another one on my belt. “Absolute privilege to get the ride from Aidan and the team. He looks like a very nice horse, he gives me the impression he could be a Gold Cup horse next year maybe, but I’m sure they will find a nice place for him to go next. “I think he’s just a baby, he’s only a young thing. He ran in snatches a little bit down the back, but I got what I needed from him. “I thought he might stop if I challenged too early. I always knew I would head him (Illinois) when I needed to.”

Sean Levey celebrates his St Leger success

Levey, who joined O’Brien as a 17-year-old before moving to England in 2011, added: “No doubt he (O’Brien) has been very good to me. I’ve got him a winner and he’s been happy to use me and give an opportunity like today.” Co-owner Derrick Smith said: “It’s a great result for us and Illinois has lost nothing in defeat. I love this race and it has been a special race for me. We used to sponsor it with Ladbrokes, my son (Paul Smith) won it with Kingston Hill and I’ve seen my colours carried to victory several times with Capri, Kew Gardens, Continuous. “It means a lot to the Smith family this race, so I was always coming here today. I think if they’d gone quicker, Illinois might have done it, but I could see Seanie (Levey) was always going well. “The winner is unbeaten and didn’t even run until May 25, it’s incredible. Sean said he’s still babyish and has a lot to learn.” Praise for Levey ride O’Brien was at Leopardstown, where he told Racing TV: “It was a great race and I’m delighted; the three of them ran great races. “Jan Brueghel, after only having three runs, he was very babyish the last day but we thought he had come forward a lot. We knew it was going to be a big call to go and do it and he doesn’t do much (once he hits the front). “Illinois also ran a great race and Sean Levey gave the winner a great ride. I’m delighted and it was a great run.” Reaction from beaten connections Wayne Lordan had no excuses on Illinois, stating: “My lad galloped all the way to the line but the winner just kept going better. The winner is an improving colt but I couldn’t fault my lad.” Christophe Soumillon was full of praise for Sunway saying: “He ran really well, but when we were fighting it out inside the last 250 yards he got a big bump from the horse on his outside, which meant we lost third place on the line. “He’s a very nice horse, he did everything perfect today and I’m very happy with the run. There’s a nice race in him.” David Menuisier, speaking before the reversal was confirmed, said: “He would have clearly finished third and I’d be amazed if we don’t get it. He ran another good race as usual, he just found a couple of better ones today. “He could have done with a stronger pace but we have no excuses, he was third best today. I think he’ll run again this season as he’s had a little break, but I don’t know where yet.”

The Coolmore team back in the Leger winners' enclosure