Our man at the course David Ord reflects on Jan Brueghel's victory in the Betfred St Leger.

The Betfred St Leger continues to face familiar challenges. There are the endless debates over the future of the world’s oldest Classic, it’s relevance in a sport where speed has been prioritised over stamina in recent decades and now, the Irish Champions Festival, have parked their own tank on this particular September Saturday. It means Doncaster must do battle with a host of Group One head-to-heads over the other side of the Irish Sea that are enjoying more cut-through with every passing year. Should one meeting move? Should the Leger be tweaked, distance wise, calendar wise?

It’s a debate that has raged for years now. Well not quite raged, but it’s raised in the build-up to the race every 12 months without fail. The thousands inside Town Moor seemed not to worry one jot that that the top-flight middle-distance cupboard is creaking and emptier than it has been for some time. No glasses were raised to absent friends such as Oisin Murphy, William Buick and Ryan Moore whose riding commitments took them away from South Yorkshire. Instead, they roared their approval as stablemates Jan Brueghel and Illinois locked horns and served up a Classic thriller. It was a one-two for Aidan O’Brien, a one-two for the Coolmore team, and more significantly a one-two for the late, great, Galileo. A fourth Leger winner for the Coolmore behemoth, from his penultimate racing crop. And with only 13 two-year-olds in training, of which two have run to date, perhaps we witnessed the final Classic success for the sire by which future champions will be measured. His legacy will live on for decades through his sons and daughters. Here’s a horse who passed on stamina and class to his progeny, who had no problem, coupled with a remarkable broodmare band in County Tipperary, in finding Classic contenders for Epsom, the Curragh and Doncaster, every year without fail. Where would we be without him? In this year’s Leger all three Ballydoyle runners were sons of Galileo and for Coolmore’s UK representative Kevin Buckley it was a time to reflect. “It’s phenomenal isn’t it? To sire his 101st Group One winner in a St Leger, with another of his sons second…he’s just such a special stallion to us all,” he smiled. “The one thing Aidan always says is they gallop through a brick wall for you. They try, are genuine horses. He was a great loss, but we were so lucky to have him in our lifetime.”

Jan Brueghel digs deep to win the St Leger