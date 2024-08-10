Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes report and replay: Anmaat back with victory

Anmaat won the Betfred Rose of Lancaster for a second time at Haydock, on his first appearance for over 400 days.

A Group One winner in France back in May last year, injury had kept him off the track since that Prix d’Ispahan success, but Owen Burrows and his Shadwell connections have been rewarded for their patience. With two non-runners only five went to post for the Group Three contest, and while Jim Crowley was working relatively early on Anmaat (8/11 favourite) as Certain Lad went for home, it was to his credit he battled on to run right to the line and win by a neck, looking nicely on top in the final reckoning.

