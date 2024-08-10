Betfred Rose of Lancaster Stakes report and replay: Anmaat back with victory

Anmaat won the Betfred Rose of Lancaster for a second time at Haydock, on his first appearance for over 400 days.
A Group One winner in France back in May last year, injury had kept him off the track since that Prix d’Ispahan success, but Owen Burrows and his Shadwell connections have been rewarded for their patience.
With two non-runners only five went to post for the Group Three contest, and while Jim Crowley was working relatively early on Anmaat (8/11 favourite) as Certain Lad went for home, it was to his credit he battled on to run right to the line and win by a neck, looking nicely on top in the final reckoning.
The winning trainer told Racing TV: “It’s a huge team effort by everybody, I’ve been pleased with him at home but whatever he did today he’ll take a big step forward.
“He did last year when he was second to Adayar at Newmarket so to see him manage to get his head in front there was great. He had to be tough, Jim said he just got a bit tired which he was entitled to.
“He has a Group One on his CV and and has a few nice entries. All being well he comes out of this fine, we’ll have a chat with Sheikha Hissa, Angus Gold and Richard Hills and we’ll make a plan for him."
