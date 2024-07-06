Betfred Oaks winner Ezeliya retired after suffering setback

The daughter of Dubawi won at Epsom on just her fourth racecourse start and she didn't get the chance to add to that number before retiring to join the Aga Khan Stud broodmare band.

The filly won over £350,000 in prizemoney after winning three of her four starts, her fourth in a Leopardstown maiden on debut the only defeat of her career.

Weld commented on the Aga Khan Stud website: “She was a beautiful filly to train. She wasn’t very big but she had a lot of quality and winning the Oaks with her is very special.

"She is certainly one of the best fillies I have trained and she has the potential to be a highly successful broodmare.”

Pat Downes, manager of the Aga Khan Studs in Ireland, also said: “It is a pity to have to retire such a talented filly so early in her career but it would have been a challenge to prepare her for another race in the Autumn.

"Her wellbeing is the paramount concern for His Highness and Princess Zahra and she will make a wonderful addition to the broodmare band. She is by Dubawi and out of a Group winning mare who herself is out of a sister to Group 1 winners Enzeli, Estimate, Ebadiyla and Edabiya.

"This has been a prolific family for the operation for many years now and we look forward to seeing what Ezaliya can achieve as a broodmare in the years to come.”