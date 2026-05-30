Betfred Oaks runners: Amelia Earhart favourite as 12 go forward

Amelia Earhart is 2/1 favourite for the Betfred Oaks with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after 12 fillies were left in the Classic at the six-day stage.
Aidan O'Brien's charge was an impressive winner of the Cheshire Oaks earlier this month but faces pressure at the top of the market from stablemate Precise, an impressive winner of the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas last weekend.
The Ballydoyle team also have Lingfield Trial winner Cameo, Beautify and Sugar Island in the race, while the trainer's son Joseph has a big player with Salsabil Stakes winner Thundering On.
Musidora heroine Legacy Link is the shortest-priced contender for the home team at 10/3, with Venetian Lace 8/1 for Charlie Johnston after finishing third in the Betfred 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her return to action.
Latest Betfred Oaks betting
Betfred Oaks - Paddy Power & Paddy Power prices: 2 Amelia Earhart, 5/2 Precise, 10/3 Legacy Link, 7 Thundering On, 8 Venetian Lace, 16 Cameo, K Sarra, 20 A La Prochaine, 50 Prizeland, 66 On Message, Sugar Island, 100 Beautify
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