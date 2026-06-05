At first glance it’s a familiar scene.

Ten minutes after the running of the 2026 Betfred Oaks and Aidan O’Brien is in front of an ITV Racing camera talking to Matt Chapman.

But this time it was the pride of a father rather than the thoughts of the winning trainer that were the source of the questioning.

Along with the rest of us Aidan has just seen Thundering On outclass her rivals in the first Classic of the weekend.

She’s a maiden winner in the race for Joseph. A first British Classic too for the man in the saddle Dylan Browne McMonagle.