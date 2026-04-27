Betfred 2000 Guineas preview: Gstaad supplemented back into Classic

The former’s inclusion means Aidan O’Brien has four options for the first colts’ Classic, the others being Causeway, Flushing Meadows and Puerto Rico,

Gstaad is also under consideration for the French 2000 Guineas and signed off his two-year-old campaign by winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

He was originally entered at Newmarket but was taken out after a computer error in March. The Coolmore team have put him back in at a cost of £30,000.