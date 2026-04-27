Betfred 2000 Guineas preview: Gstaad supplemented back into Classic

Gstaad and Padraig Dawn have been supplemented into Saturday’s Betfred 2000 Guineas meaning 20 colts go forward at this stage.
The former’s inclusion means Aidan O’Brien has four options for the first colts’ Classic, the others being Causeway, Flushing Meadows and Puerto Rico,
Gstaad is also under consideration for the French 2000 Guineas and signed off his two-year-old campaign by winning the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.
He was originally entered at Newmarket but was taken out after a computer error in March. The Coolmore team have put him back in at a cost of £30,000.
Bow Echo is ante-post favourite for the George Boughey team, the Royal Lodge winner unbeaten in three starts to date.
Charlie Appleby’s pair of Distant Storm and King’s Trial remain on course as do Craven and Greenham winners Oxagon and Alparsland.
Samangan is an interesting potential French raider for Francis-Henri Graffard
2000 Guineas – Sky Bet and Paddy Power prices: 11/4 Bow Echo, 4 Distant Storm, 9/2 Gstaad, 7 Puerto Rico, 10 King’s Trail, Oxagon, 14 Avicenna, Samangan, 16 Alparslan, 20 Needle Match, Thesecretadversary, 33 Into The Sky, 40 Hankelow, 66 Causeway, Padraig Dawn, Power Blue, 100 Flushing Meadows, Venetian Prince, 150 Billecart, Lord Britain
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