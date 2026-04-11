Betfred 2000 Guineas latest market movers ahead of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket

Nic Doggett looks ahead to the Betfred 2000 Guineas market on the eve of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket.

The Betfred 2000 Guineas market has been a turbulent one in recent weeks, first with Albert Einstein appearing to take himself out of the spotlight with a performance in the Gladness Stakes as weak as he was in the betting, the sad reports that Dewhurst winner Gewan had passed away on the gallops, and then the news on Friday that Publish was lame and as a result wouldn’t be ready in time for the May showpiece. Bow Echo - “We've had some nice fillies, but he's head and shoulders above any colt we've trained” - is the apple of his trainer George Boughey’s eye and he now clearly heads the antepost markets. Following his Royal Lodge win, connections said he would go to the Guineas fresh as per the wishes of his late owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, though his trainer could take the son of Night Of Thunder – who won the 2014 Guineas having had a prep run - for a racecourse gallop during Craven week (as last year’s winner Ruling Court did). Albert Einstein is out to a general 8/1 chance, the same as stablemate Gstaad who was also incorrectly scratched from the race recently but will now be supplemented. He showed no ill effects for a long season that started in mid-May when gaining well-earned reward for a series of Group 1 runner-up efforts in November's Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. That was his first try at a mile and “he looks probably an English Guineas horse to start off” according to his trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Gstaad wins the Juvenile Turf

Stablemate Puerto Rico, winner of both the Jean-Luc Lagardere and Criterium International last October, will also head straight to Newmarket. Clearly the mile trip is no issue, but there might be a question mark if the ground was to come up quick (his worst run came at the Curragh on ground described by Timeform as ‘good to firm’, though that was over six furlongs). Hawk Mountain, who didn’t make his debut until August, appears to be more in the mold of his dam Hydrangea, who progressed later in her three-year-old season, than his dam’s sister Hermosa who caused a 14/1 surprise when striking first-time-out in the 1000 Guineas. Interestingly, he has an entry in Thursday’s Craven Stakes at Newmarket which is a race that O’Brien has rarely targeted and is yet to win. Meanwhile, it would be no great surprise were Montreal to use the first Classic of the season as more of a trial for middle distances later in the campaign. “We think he’s a very legitimate Epsom horse,” said O’Brien last month. One horse that has already had a run in 2026 is the Charlie Appleby-trained Talk Of New York, though it was not a successful one, as the colt was only third behind Title Role in the Jumeriah 2000 Guineas – a race won last year by Ruling Court - at Meydan in late-February. Appleby had expressed concerns about the colt's inexperience prior to the run and was proved correct as he pulled hard in a messy race after missing the break; you’d imagine both will have learned plenty, but the occasion at HQ would be a worry.

Distant Storm with connections after winning the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket