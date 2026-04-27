Betfred 1000 Guineas preview: Precise 15/8 favourite among 22 contenders

Precise is 15/8 favourite after 22 horses were left in Sunday’s Betfred 1000 Guineas at the six-day stage.
Aidan O’Brien’s charge won her final four starts at two, including the Moyglare Stud Stakes and the bet365 Fillies’ Mile, the latter over the Classic course-and-distance.
The Ballydoyle handler has a very strong hand with Prix Marcel Boussac winner Diamond Necklace, Cheveley Park Stakes heroine True Love and Venosa also going forward.
Karl Burke’s Prix Morny winner Venetian Sun is second favourite with the stable also having Evolutionist still in the mix.
Godolphin have two options with the Andre Fabre-trained My Highness and Charlie Appleby’s Abashiri.
The British trial form this spring is represented by Nell Gwyn winner Azleet and Touleen, second behind Sukanya when sent off a warm favourite for the Fred Darling.
Paddy Power: 15/8 Precise, 9’2 Venetian Sun, 7 Diamond Necklace, 8 True Love, 10 My Highness, 12 The Prettiest Star, 14 Abashiri, 16 Inis Mor, Touleen, 20 Evolutionist, 25 Azleet, 33 Rose Ghaiyyath, Venetian Lace, 50 Darn Hot Gallop, Spicy Marg, 66 Domina Ignis, Esna, Mubasimah, Timeforshowcasing, 100 Silenciosa, True Test, Venosa
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