Betfred 1000 Guineas preview: Precise 15/8 favourite among 22 contenders

Aidan O’Brien’s charge won her final four starts at two, including the Moyglare Stud Stakes and the bet365 Fillies’ Mile, the latter over the Classic course-and-distance.

The Ballydoyle handler has a very strong hand with Prix Marcel Boussac winner Diamond Necklace, Cheveley Park Stakes heroine True Love and Venosa also going forward.

Karl Burke’s Prix Morny winner Venetian Sun is second favourite with the stable also having Evolutionist still in the mix.