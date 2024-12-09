The principal 2m chase of the first half of the main season, Jonbon landing it for the second year running, his closest rival on form, Edwardstone, falling 4 out, and his performance the best in the race since Altior beat Un de Sceaux in 2018.

JONBON stepped up on the form he showed in the Shloer to land this for the second season running, leaving his hind legs in the ditch (the second) the only real moment of concern, his performance among the best of his remarkably consistent career, the successful return of Energumene the following day potentially making his task harder for the rest of the campaign, with a clash between the pair in the Clarence House a mouthwatering prospect; close up, jumped well in main, took keen hold, mistake second, led on bridle sixth, drew clear before 2 out, kept on well run-in, kept up to work.

QUILIXIOS confirmed the marked improvement shown on his return, if anything a shade better than the result, the effort of trying to go with the winner from 3 out telling on him late on, likely to continue to give a good account; led until sixth, upsides again 4 out, not quicken after next, weakened late on.

JPR ONE has a generally positive profile over fences and ran well up in grade, sticking to his task after being unable to go with the first 2 when the winner kicked on, raced only around 2m over fences and worth a try over further, which would increase options; held up, took keen hold, shaken up after 3 out, outpaced, kept on last.

SOLNESS came into this in good form, but he was an optimistic runner at this level and not up to the task; soon steadied, pecked first, not fluent 3 out, weakened.

EDWARDSTONE, the winner in 2022 and runner-up to Jonbon last season, might well have taken second placing again had he completed; held up, yet to be asked for effort when fell 4 out.

MASTER CHEWY has form that's on a par with the placed horses so it was understandable that connections might have a tilt at this, but he didn't get a chance to show whether he could make an impact, departing at halfway; held up, fell sixth.