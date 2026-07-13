Betfair Sprint Cup next target for Coppull

Clive Cox's charge had ended up eighth on first try at the top level but performed much better on Saturday, finishing fourth behind Comanche Brave under Saffie Osborne.

“We really liked the way Coppull was training and he won the Pavilion (Commonwealth Cup Trial) which was great because he hit the front that day and almost took it a bit easy but went again when challenged,” the trainer told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“We were really looking forward to him in the Commonwealth Cup but as it happened, I don’t think he was drawn in the best place on the day. Whist he won with the group, he was with on the stands’ side, it wasn’t as favourable as it had been the day before.