Betfair Sprint Cup next target for Coppull

Coppull is staying in Group One company after running very well in Saturday’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup at Newmarket.
Clive Cox's charge had ended up eighth on first try at the top level but performed much better on Saturday, finishing fourth behind Comanche Brave under Saffie Osborne.
“We really liked the way Coppull was training and he won the Pavilion (Commonwealth Cup Trial) which was great because he hit the front that day and almost took it a bit easy but went again when challenged,” the trainer told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“We were really looking forward to him in the Commonwealth Cup but as it happened, I don’t think he was drawn in the best place on the day. Whist he won with the group, he was with on the stands’ side, it wasn’t as favourable as it had been the day before.
“He showed his true colours on Saturday, it’s frustrating that he didn’t get the run of the race through the last half furlong as we would have liked but that’s racing. But it proves he’s top-flight and it was a really solid Group One performance.
“We were thinking six furlongs all the way, when we ran him last year in France, for whatever reason he didn’t show his true form. So he hasn’t got an entry in France (Prix Maurice de Gheest) so I’d say the Haydock Sprint Cup would give us a nice timeframe.
"He’s proved on Saturday he’s worthy of that Group One potential and was unlucky not to be in the three.”
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