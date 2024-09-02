Betfair Sprint Cup: Horse-by-horse guide and tip for Haydock Saturday feature

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide and 33/1 selection for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park.

ANNAF Five-time winner last season including the Portland, Bengough Sakes and a valuable Group Two prize in Saudi Arabia in February. Not been seen since and will need to be operating at the same level on his return to action to play a leading role. ART POWER Had a couple of previous cracks at this, finishing eighth in 2022 and fifth the year before. Ran well when chasing home Audience in the Lennox at Goodwood two starts ago but well below that level in the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes next time and is becoming increasingly difficult to predict. KINROSS Wonderful servant for connections and looked as though he retained most of his old ability when second behind Montassib on reappearance. Shaped OK too in the Lennox last time when the two leaders dominated but his run in the July Cup in between suggested he needs testing ground to have any hope of making an impact over this trip at Group One level again.

Montassib has the measure of Kinross at Newcastle

MONTASSIB An improver since switched to sprinting and he produced a career-best effort to win the aforementioned Chipchase last time. An end-to-end gallop and cut in the ground are two big factors for him. He’ll get the first but while at the time of writing conditions in Merseyside are good to soft, soft in places, the forecast is for a settled week. There might be rain at the back-end though and connections will be keeping their fingers firmly crossed that it arrives. MOSS TUCKER Won the Flying Five last season and very capable sprinter on his day but probably best at the minimum trip and we haven’t seen him since May. More likely to head back to the Curragh. SHARTASH Won a Listed race over seven furlongs at this track in May but has come up short in three subsequent starts since when his sights have been raised and this looks too deep again. SHOULDVEBEENARING Goes well over this course-and-distance having finished second in both the Sandy Lane and this race last season. Ran a cracker when beaten a nose by Mill Stream in the Duke Of York Clipper Stakes in the spring and needs to be back at that level again on Saturday – he was some way adrift of it at York two weeks ago. SPYCATCHER Produced his best run of the season to win a Group Three at Deauville in August but has yet to taste success at the top level and has a bit to find to break that particular duck in this one. TWILIGHT CALLS He’s six now and will travel strongly through the race but all the recent evidence suggests he lacks the boot off the bridle to play a hand in the finish.

Bucanero Fuerte - won the Railway Stakes

BUCANERO FUERTE Very good sprinting two-year-old last season, winning the Railway and Phoenix Stakes and returned to action with a narrow defeat of Givemethebeatboys at Naas. Due to run in the Commonwealth Cup before being ruled out with travel sickness, he's bee off since and clearly has a few questions to answer but an intriguing runner nonetheless. ELITE STATUS Came up short at this level in the Morny and Middle Park last season but arrives here two from two at three and ready to sit such a test again. Likely to make a better fist of it this time around and has to be a leading player given the way he won the Hackwood at Newbury. GIVEMETHEBEATBOYS Back to his best when winning a Group Three at the Curragh last time but even that peak performance leaves him with plenty to find. INISHERIN Looked a serious contender for the champion sprinter crown after following up a scintillating Sandy Lane win over this course-and-distance with another stylish success in the Commonwealth Cup. Was sent off favourite for the July Cup next time but hung left off the bridle when fifth behind Mill Stream. Maybe he didn’t relish the track at Headquarters and the return to Haydock a definite plus. The one to beat.

Inisherin wins the Commonwealth Cup

JASOUR Has been too keen for his own good of late, when third behind Inisherin at Royal Ascot and sixth in the July Cup on his last two starts. There’s definitely a bigger performance in him when he does race more kindly and perhaps the set-up of Saturday's race, the big-field scenario, might just help on that front. KIND OF BLUE Progressed well this season, his first racing but, as likeable as he is, a Hackwood third and second to Givemethebeatboys in Ireland suggest his ceiling might have been reached. LAKE FOREST Played up in the stalls and withdrawn at the start prior to the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes but two runs before in the Commonwealth Cup and Lennox suggested he’s worth a crack at this. Will be finishing fast and late and has to be respected but the incident at York is a worry as he’ll need to be on his best behaviour and jump on terms on Saturday. AZURE BLUE Hasn’t been plain sailing with her after she won last season’s Duke Of York and hasn’t quite gone on as expected since then. Well beaten in the Nunthorpe last time and looks up against it. SWINGALONG Fourth in this last season when virtually racing on her own, she returns this time off the back of top efforts when second in both the July Cup and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. Those runs means she warrants maximum respect at the weekend and if in the same form it’s hard to see her out of the frame.

Unequal Love wins the Wokingham

UNEQUAL LOVE Career began little over a year ago and she’ made great strides since, winning the Wokingham from a mark of 102 and shaping well when third to Flora Of Bermuda in a Group Three at York. She was bumped at the start there and forced to challenge on the unfavoured side too. In good hand she could be capable of further progress. VADREAM Tough and very capable mare but this looks too hot for her on recent evidence including a third behind Quinault in a Listed race at Newmarket last time. FLORA OF BERMUDA Supplemented by connections having followed her York win with a good fourth behind Lazzat in the Prix Maurice De Gheest. Might prefer a bit further than Saturday’s test and likely to find a fair few of these too quick. FROST AT DAWN Enjoyed a big pay-day at Nad Al Sheba in March and made domestic return at York last month when tenth behind Bradsell in the Nunthorpe. She’s entitled to improve with the run under her belt – but not enough to be winning this.