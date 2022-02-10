First Street, owned by Lady Bamford and Alice Bamford, has won three of his four outings over hurdles.

Broomfield Burg, who runs in the same J P McManus ownership as My Tent Or Yours, began his season back in May when he won a Southwell bumper and has recorded two wins and two seconds since switching to hurdles.

The pair are among 14 declarations for Britain’s richest handicap hurdle, the highlight of Betfair Super Saturday, for which the Colin Tizzard-trained Jpr One is the sponsor’s 9/2 favourite and Soaring Glory, winner of the race last year, has the top weight of 11st 12lb.

Nico de Boinville partners Broomfield Burg and James Bowen is on First Street as the Lambourn trainer tries to add to the victories of Sharpical (1998), Geos (2000), Landing Light (2001), Geos (2004) and My Tent Or Yours (2013) this weekend.

Henderson said: "They are both novices. Broomfield Burg was impressive when he won by ten lengths at Kempton in December. He is a horse that’s got gears. He has been learning to settle and learning to race.

“Both horses are very similar. They haven’t got that much experience but they are very professional novices.

"They both want a really good strong gallop. One always thinks that you get a strong gallop in a race like this but it doesn’t always happen.

"There will be nice ground and that will suit them both."

The day will also feature an appearance by the two most successful horses in those two races, as Altior and Native River, who won the Game Spirit and Denman three times, will parade at 2.40, having retired earlier this season.

Henderson, who trained Altior, said: “It will be great to see him again. I think he will enjoy it.

"He always appeared at Newbury on this day and he might not be very happy after he has walked round the parade ring when he discovers he is not going to run!

"We used to do it with Sprinter Sacre and just when he thought he was going down to the start he was taken back to his box. He was very ticked off and I expect Altior will be too!"

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.