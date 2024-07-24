Betfair customer wins £103.611 from 50p each-way accumulator

A Betfair customer struck gold on Wednesday when a 50p each-way eight-fold landed them £103,611 and all in the space of just three hours.
The intrepid punter concentrated on two race meetings, with selections at Wexford and Catterick.
Broomfield Bijou got the ball rolling in the Wexford opener before, unbelievably, all six Catterick selections won at the North Yorkshire track.
That left a nail-biting finale and all eyes on Three By Two in the concluding handicap chase at Wexford at 5.28pm.
In the gathering gloom the well supported Denis Murphy runner came home over a length in front to land the bet of a lifetime.
Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: ‘’What a memorable three-hour spell for the small stake big winning customer but I imagine they were watching the last leg from behind the sofa. It’s a fantastic achievement and we wish them the very best of luck.’’
