Catterick - Betfair customer found all six winners
Catterick - Betfair customer found all six winners

Betfair customer wins £103.611 from 50p each-way accumulator

By Sporting Life
20:50 · WED July 24, 2024

A Betfair customer struck gold on Wednesday when a 50p each-way eight-fold landed them £103,611 and all in the space of just three hours.

The intrepid punter concentrated on two race meetings, with selections at Wexford and Catterick.

Broomfield Bijou got the ball rolling in the Wexford opener before, unbelievably, all six Catterick selections won at the North Yorkshire track.

That left a nail-biting finale and all eyes on Three By Two in the concluding handicap chase at Wexford at 5.28pm.

In the gathering gloom the well supported Denis Murphy runner came home over a length in front to land the bet of a lifetime.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: ‘’What a memorable three-hour spell for the small stake big winning customer but I imagine they were watching the last leg from behind the sofa. It’s a fantastic achievement and we wish them the very best of luck.’’

Racing Podcast: Fit for a King

The eight selections were:

  • 14:28 Wexford - Broomfield Bijou 11/8
  • 14:40 Catterick - Easy Peeler 5/6
  • 15:10 Catterick - Chuti Manika 11/8
  • 15:40 Catterick - Harmonia 2/1
  • 16:10 Catterick - Swinging Eddie 20/1
  • 16:40 Catterick - Fuzrig 11/4
  • 17:10 Catterick - One Of Our Own 9/2
  • 17:28 Wexford - Three By Two 18/1

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

