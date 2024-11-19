Betfair Chase preview: Peter Scudamore on Ahoy Senor

Peter Scudamore draws on cricketing analogies when asked describe steeplechaser Ahoy Senor.

He notes the gelding has the superior, physical swagger walking round the paddock that West Indies great Viv Richards used to display at the crease. But the neatest comparison is with a couple of the most charismatic players ever to wear the England cap, Ian Botham and Ben Stokes. Both have had iconic moments of personal brilliance that have become part of cricketing folklore. They have also had the occasional brain fart that would not be out of place on the village green. Scudamore is hoping that, after some physical tinkering and tactical adjustments, the version of Ahoy Senor which lines up in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday will bash it out of the park.

Scudamore, partner and assistant to Ahoy Senor’s trainer Lucinda Russell, said: ‘‘Ahoy Senor walks into the paddock like he is the king. I think sometimes because of that his concentration level is not high enough. ‘‘A bit like Botham and Stokes, when he gets it right it goes into the grandstand but he can take a wild swing and the ball ends up going to the slips. He is brilliant but also has a few faults as well. I always felt he had a fallibility but think that we have hopefully sorted it. ‘‘His breathing has never been a problem and we have dealt with an issue with his hoof. He has to go and put it all together at Haydock but he has not had too many hard races in his life and his home work is really good. He did a fabulous gallop on Saturday.’’ Ahoy Senor’s hoof problem was Sidebone, where cartilage becomes calcified. It probably caused a grumbling pain in both his forelegs. Treated by medication and change of training routine, the Russell stable believe it was the reason the nine-year-old son of Dylan Thomas changed his legs more than most horses, especially approaching a fences. The change of tactics was to get Ahoy Senor to settle off the pace rather than force it. The initial result was positive. Derek Fox’s mount stayed on strongly under top weight to be two and a quarter lengths third to Minella Drama in the two and half mile Old Roan Chase at Aintree last month. The run caught the attention of the stewards, who noted explanations from the stable, but in nuts-and-bolts terms it was the best performance Ahoy Senor has ever put in on his seasonal debut. The run was in complete contrast to the previous two seasons when Ahoy Senor made his comeback in Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase, finishing 40-length last of five to Bravemansgame in 2022 and pulling up behind Gentlemansgame last year.