Betfair Chase preview: Peter Scudamore on Ahoy Senor

Peter Scudamore draws on cricketing analogies when asked describe steeplechaser Ahoy Senor.
He notes the gelding has the superior, physical swagger walking round the paddock that West Indies great Viv Richards used to display at the crease. But the neatest comparison is with a couple of the most charismatic players ever to wear the England cap, Ian Botham and Ben Stokes.
Both have had iconic moments of personal brilliance that have become part of cricketing folklore. They have also had the occasional brain fart that would not be out of place on the village green.
Scudamore is hoping that, after some physical tinkering and tactical adjustments, the version of Ahoy Senor which lines up in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock on Saturday will bash it out of the park.
Scudamore, partner and assistant to Ahoy Senor’s trainer Lucinda Russell, said: ‘‘Ahoy Senor walks into the paddock like he is the king. I think sometimes because of that his concentration level is not high enough.
‘‘A bit like Botham and Stokes, when he gets it right it goes into the grandstand but he can take a wild swing and the ball ends up going to the slips. He is brilliant but also has a few faults as well. I always felt he had a fallibility but think that we have hopefully sorted it.
‘‘His breathing has never been a problem and we have dealt with an issue with his hoof. He has to go and put it all together at Haydock but he has not had too many hard races in his life and his home work is really good. He did a fabulous gallop on Saturday.’’
Ahoy Senor’s hoof problem was Sidebone, where cartilage becomes calcified. It probably caused a grumbling pain in both his forelegs.
Treated by medication and change of training routine, the Russell stable believe it was the reason the nine-year-old son of Dylan Thomas changed his legs more than most horses, especially approaching a fences.
The change of tactics was to get Ahoy Senor to settle off the pace rather than force it.
The initial result was positive. Derek Fox’s mount stayed on strongly under top weight to be two and a quarter lengths third to Minella Drama in the two and half mile Old Roan Chase at Aintree last month.
The run caught the attention of the stewards, who noted explanations from the stable, but in nuts-and-bolts terms it was the best performance Ahoy Senor has ever put in on his seasonal debut.
The run was in complete contrast to the previous two seasons when Ahoy Senor made his comeback in Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase, finishing 40-length last of five to Bravemansgame in 2022 and pulling up behind Gentlemansgame last year.
Scudamore added: ‘‘There were some criticisms of his run in the Old Roan Chase. I walked away cross because he didn’t win but you have to look at the bigger picture. He has run well and jumped well.
‘‘It is the definition of madness to keep doing the same thing when it doesn’t work out.
‘‘If I kept running him from the front like I did at Wetherby that would have been complete stupidity. I felt it cocked up his season.
‘‘To use another cricket comparison, he has always been someone who was able to bash it at a lower level.
‘‘But when you step up in class techniques must improve. I think we allowed Ahoy Senor to not get his technique right.
‘‘That Aintree run was part of getting that right. He has now shown he can settle and finish off his races better, which he clearly did in the Old Roan Chase. The horse has to do the talking now but I am pleased with what I have got.’’
Ahoy Senor came into the season as the highest rated staying chaser trained in Britain. He will face two up-and-coming stars at Haydock in Grey Dawning and Corbetts Cross.
Surprisingly, it will be a first run at Haydock for a horse whose best performances have come at Aintree.
Scudamore said: ‘‘I did joke I might drive him around Aintree a few times before he goes to Haydock to make him think he is there. But he has run elsewhere, including winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham. I think Haydock will suit him and also the ground.
‘‘He is better on good going, which is unusual for a horse of his size. For his jumping, he likes a bit of bounce of the ground. We are all looking at the weather forecast. If is Good or Good to Soft, we will not be complaining and if he can get it all together, he will be very competitive.’’
