Nicholls, whose four previous winners include the great Kauto Star in 2008, said: “Pic D’Orhy’s preparation has been absolutely fine. He ran at Kempton 35 days ago, as he did last year, which is perfect timing. He worked this morning and I was very happy with him.

Pic D’Orhy has made two appearances so far this season, taking the Grade 2 Nirvana Spa 1965 Chase over the course and distance in November and finishing second to Banbridge in the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton last month.

The 2023 Melling Chase victor is one of three top-class winners in the line-up alongside Betfair’s 4/7 favourite L’Homme Presse (Venetia Williams) and Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell).

“He has had two good runs this season; he won at Ascot the first day, even if he probably wasn’t at his best, and then last time I thought it was almost a career-best giving 3lb to Banbridge.

“Consistency is his big thing. He runs in good races and won his Grade One at Aintree last year. He is in good shape and I am sure he will run another solid race on Saturday.

“L’Homme Presse is a smart horse and won well at Lingfield the other day on the back of a setback. I guess they will expect to come forward from that, although he did only beat Protektorat, and Protektorat could not beat Hitman last Saturday in the Denman Chase.

“You could look at that form and think L’Homme Presse was flattered a bit at Lingfield, but it was an impressive performance from Venetia to get him back so fit and well first time, and he did look very good. We just have to hope that we can find a chink in his armour.

“Pic D’Orhy is not slow and has never been further than two miles and five furlongs. Ultimately, L’Homme Presse is on route to the Gold Cup, so he obviously stays very well. Ascot is a stiff track and the ground is not exactly quick at the moment, so stamina will probably come into it, but this is our ideal trip.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.