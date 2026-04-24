Sandown in the sun, good horses and the sweaty promise of summer on the way.

Nearly time for the first Group One of the season, but not quite. Except the bet365 Mile has decided to pull its socks up and is doing a worthy impression of a Group One mile, something it’s been threatening to do over the last ten years. We’ve been treated to Addeybb, Palace Pier and Charyn in recent renewals and 2026 promises to be another ratings topper. Four major contenders, four very different men. The quartet stroll into the paddock and I’m instantly taken back to Saturday nights in front of the telly with Cilla Black. Come in, the lads.

First up, it’s Zeus Olympios from Yorkshire! Tell us about yourself Zeus. The Joel Stakes winner is leggy and athletic, the charming sports star with the big smile and boundless energy. Four white socks and a white face, he immediately attracts the Snapchatters and the selfie takers: handsome is, as handsome does. Opera Ballo, he’s flown straight in from Dubai! Opera Ballo is unassuming, the school geek with the talent and none of the flashy personality of his Northern counterpart. He’s quietly reassured by two handlers: you can do it, you know you can. We’ve got Never So Brave, from Kingsclere! Never So Brave is reliable, workmanlike and fit. You’d want him to manage your house renovation, he’s good at what he does and was rewarded with a top-level victory in the newly-upgraded City Of York Stakes. He doesn’t mind: it’s a Group 1, whatever people might say. And last but not least, it’s Field Of Gold from Newmarket! He’s the one people have come to see. A big grey, imposing and mature: no longer the tearaway who carted two handlers across the paddock at Newmarket before a devastating Craven victory. The financial banker in the City, a sure-fire bet. Handsome, clever, reliable or mature. Who’s it going to be?

Opera Ballo is out on his own at Sandown