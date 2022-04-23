We run the rule over the potential contenders ahead of Saturday's bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown Park.

WIN MY WINGS 🌟🌟🌟 Has flown through the grades since the turn of the year and won the Scottish Grand National like a very well-handicapped mare. Subsequent rise of a stone makes life much tougher now but she jumps, she stays and she's clearly in exceptionally good heart. POTTERMAN 🌟🌟🌟 Has more than held his own over the past few seasons and generally lands on a nice prize each year. Perhaps last time out was that day in the sun as he only just got up and has been raised 2lb to what is now a career-high mark. It was his first outing after wind surgery, though, so not impossible he has a bit more to offer. HEWICK 🌟 Had a fine season already and last month's low-key Midlands Grand National effort could be put down to the testing conditions as much as the hike in the ratings. Still hard to see him proving up to this task, though. CORACH RAMBLER 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Very progressive novice who overcame what looked a sharp enough test on Cheltenham's Old Course to get there and win going away in the Ultima at last month's Festival. Raised 7lb which looks fair enough and strong chance this testing track will really play to his strengths. KITTY'S LIGHT 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Cracking little gelding who clearly thrives on his racing and arguably remains on an upward curve in the staying chase world. Most recent efforts, when following home stablemates Cap Du Nord and Win My Wings at Kempton and Ayr respectively, look on a par with last year's fine effort in this event and he remains perfectly well treated from a revised mark of 145. Every chance he's among the leading players if the ground comes up decent.

DEISE ABA 🌟🌟🌟 No surprise connections wouldn't resist a shot at the Grand National earlier in the month but this place is far more his thing, Sandown course form to date reading 1122. Needs another small career-best to defy mark of 145 (due to be dropped a pound in future) but not like he's over the hill by any means and strong each-way claims if there's a spot of rain around. TEA CLIPPER 🌟🌟🌟 Novice with a touch of class on his day and running well in defeat since mid-winter breathing operation, though did finish a bit weakly when clearly fancied to go close (5/1) at Aintree last time. Dropped 2lb for that run but has to run off old mark (144) here so hardly thrown in for all that he's looked like he's been sitting on a major handicap prize all season. Tricky one to weigh up but very much capable of a bold display as he seems to like good ground. GO ANOTHER ONE 🌟🌟 Irish runner who has been campaigned on these shores quite a bit over the past few seasons including wins at Worcester and Perth. Back on the same mark as for the most recent of those victories north of the border so hard to rule out with confidence in spite of pretty moderate efforts on three outings since. ENRILO 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Must have been quite tempting to roll the dice in the Scottish National after a more promising effort when fourth to Cap Du Nord at Kempton towards the end of February but decision was made to keep him fresh for this and he looks a huge threat to all being a lightly-raced stayer from the top yard in the country. Looked the best horse in the race 12 months ago, when passing the post first but later demoted to third, and he's running off just 1lb higher this time so obvious claims of redemption. IRISH PROPHECY 🌟🌟 'Race came too soon' was the excuse put forward for no-show at Wincanton when last seen so no chance of that after subsequent 168-day layoff. Had been in reasonable form prior to that blip but he also pulled-up in this contest 12 months ago when running from a fractionally lower mark so hard to fancy despite fair record when fresh. QUICK WAVE 🌟🌟🌟 Not the easiest to predict previously but produced a very impressive display when last seen in January on her first start following a breathing operation so perhaps now's the time she really kicks on. That'll need to be the case in light of 9lb rise in the ratings but dangerous to ignore on account of her ideally wanting softer ground conditions. CHAMBARD 🌟🌟🌟 Two short-priced novices' handicap wins at Fontwell and Huntingdon followed by 40/1 Kim Muir success at the Cheltenham Festival and fascinating to see if he can bring that level of form here. Chances are he's probably shown his hand now, following an 8lb rise, and others make more appeal as a consequence, especially if ground on the drier side. BACK ON THE LASH 🌟🌟🌟 Remains a novice having not won his chase until last May, since when he's added a couple of Uttoxeter scores and a Cross-Country at Cheltenham to the tally too. No doubt he was undone by the horrible day-two conditions at the Festival last time and no great surprise to see him bounce back here with stamina now assured. Place claims at long odds. DOMAINE DE L'ISLE 🌟🌟🌟 Unshipped Harry Bannister at The Chair in the Grand National, which looked quite an ambitious assignment on the face of it (125/1). Drop in distance here should play to his strengths as he's proved late last season and earlier this campaign that a stiff three miles isn't beyond him. A reduced mark of 140 doesn't look too harsh either so chance he could play some sort of role.

FIDUX 🌟🌟🌟 Solid spring/summer handicap chaser who doesn't seem to have any issues with this sort of trip these days. Ran a bold race when fourth to Win My Wings in the Scottish National most recently and being eased 2lb for it looks a bit of a bonus. Has won off 140 before so while others may have more potential, he's in with a shot of placing at least. STREETS OF DOYEN 🌟 Ran in the Irish Grand National on Monday so a quick turnaround looks distinctly unlikely. FLEGMATIK 🌟🌟🌟🌟 Has taken a little while to realise his chasing potential but something has clearly clicked at Kempton and showed a bit more dash when winning over a shorter trip from subsequent winner Foxboro last time. Now 2-3 since the breathing operation, he looks a seven-year-old going places and should really appreciate the return to this more stamina-sapping distance. Looks likely to be coming home well when others have cried enough. FULL BACK 🌟🌟 Won a shade cosily from The Wolf at Cheltenham on New Year's Day since when he's been a solid second to Yala Enki but not near as good when down the field behind Corach Rambler in the Ultima. Looks more effective on soft ground and hardly brilliantly handicapped right now either so opposable on balance. ROMAINE DE DENAM 🌟🌟 Capable of smart handicap form over intermediate distance for Dan Skelton but strangely campaigned at marathon trips since moving to David Pipe and while not disgraced when 10th in the Grand National, he was tailed off in the end. This still looks a bit far for him on all known form. CAP DU NORD 🌟🌟🌟 Got himself attractively handicapped before taking full advantage at Kempton in February, where he looked right back to his old self. Pulled-up subsequently at Aintree, though, so takes a bit of a leap of faith to side with him here even though his trainer can seemingly do no wrong in this sort of event this season. VIA DOLOROSA 🌟 Vastly experienced French import who looks to have been bought with 'Nationals' in mind and he earned a crack at the Scottish version with back-to-back wins at Southwell and Fakenham in March this year. Pulled-up at Ayr when stamina appeared to give in and not too much better in the Topham at Aintree earlier this month. Still 7lb higher than for last win and not one for the shortlist. PRIME VENTURE 🌟🌟 Likeable old warrior who powered home in the mud here to win the valuable Veterans' Final in January though he's not been performing at the same level since then and no doubt needs a deluge to be seen at his best this weekend.

ACHILLE 🌟🌟 Tack issue caused the unseat at Uttoxeter so a line can be struck through latest effort, while his early-season fifth in Becher and subsequent fourth at Chepstow can be viewed in a positive light. Has slipped to a very dangerous handicap mark too but hard to avoid the issue over him wanting much softer ground and others will probably just have the legs on him here. STEP BACK 🌟🌟 Has enjoyed his finest days at this venue including winning 2018 edition of this race. Lightly-raced since but most recent success came in November 2020 and form this year including in Cross Country last time leaves plenty to be desired so up against it despite falling handicap mark. MUSICAL SLAVE 🌟🌟🌟 Evidently found his mojo again this spring with wins over three miles here and at Haydock just last weekend (first-time cheekpieces). Had been proving quite frustrating so great to see he's turned a corner but whether he's asked to line up again so soon is another matter. Chance has to be respected if so. EL PASO WOOD 🌟🌟🌟 Another entry for David Pipe and owner Judith Wilson (along with Romaine De Senam and Via Dolorosa) and he's arguably a shade more interesting despite pulling up at Ayr. Had earlier shaped pretty well when fourth in the Midlands National and this slightly shorter trip could help him take a hand. Has had a busy enough season, though and still 11lb higher than for most recent win at Wincanton in January.