Inspiral maintained her unbeaten run and strengthened her Classic credentials with an impressive performance in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.
Leading two furlongs out, the John and Thady Gosden-trained juvenile pulled clear of her rivals to complete a four-timer in the Group One feature.
Dettori – winning the race for a record-extending seventh time – settled the 8/11 favourite behind Cachet in the centre of the course in the early stages while the rest of the field were towards the far rail.
Three furlongs out, the two groups came together and Dettori did not wait long to make his challenge.
Inspiral quickened away in great style to score by two and a half lengths from Prosperous Voyage, with Cachet a neck away in third and Mise En Scene a never-nearer fourth.
A Cheveley Park Stud-owned daughter of Frankel, Inspiral was cut to 7/2 favourite for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and to 5/1 for the Cazoo Oaks. Betfair make her 6/1 from 8s for the Oaks.
Dettori said: “She doesn’t stop surprising me, she travelled like the winner, she travelled real good. She’s a beauty and has still got plenty to fill up in the winter.
“She went into the dip and came out of it well. I was tracking James (Doyle, on Cachet) and he was matching the other side so I knew I wasn’t losing any ground.
“At the three (furlong pole) I tried to join the others, I sat wide and then coming out of the dip I asked her to quicken and she came out of it pretty well.
“Obviously she’s very good – I don’t have to say that, she’s won everything. I knew I had it won a long way out. She’s done nothing wrong, I’m very excited and we can think of the Guineas next year.”
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "She's proven herself on the Rowley Mile here and with the trip clearly no issue she goes into the winter as clear favourite for the Classic next spring."
Gosden senior said: “She won well in the May Hill and was pretty professional there, I think she’s learning all the time. She travelled well into the dip and you’d have to be very happy, she took it well and she’s getting stronger all the time.
“We’ll start her off in a trial or go straight to the Guineas on the back of a gallop. It’s a long way off, all I know is she won’t be going to Del Mar!”
He added: “It’s great for an owner/breeder to have a filly of this quality.
“All the way through she did everything very easily and when we ran her on the July Course she’d only ever been on the bridle, but she showed her class straight away. She’s a filly that would be easy to over-train.
“She’s by Frankel, she’ll get 10 furlongs but beyond that I don’t know, there’s a question mark. She’s was fine on that good ground today on the course, I wouldn’t know about good to firm.”
Inspiral confirmed herself one of the best of her generation with a decisive success in the Group One Fillies' Mile at Newmarket. The bare form probably isn't quite on a par with that shown by Tenebrism in the Cheveley Park late last month, with two of the more exposed runners chasing her home, but the style of her success suggests there remains a fair bit more to come.
In a race where the field looked briefly as if they might race as four groups, Inspiral followed the eventual third Cachet in the centre of the track, well away from the main group. Eventually the whole field converged, with Inspiral moving smoothly through before needing shaking up to establish an advantage over one furlong out, eventually drawing two-and-a-half lengths clear of Prosperous Voyage, who just edged out Cachet.
Inspiral is a daughter of Frankel out of Starscope, a smart if temperamental filly also trained by John Gosden. Starscope, who won just a maiden, ran her best race when second in the Coronation Stakes but she also ran creditably at ten and a half furlongs on her only try over further than a mile.
While the Guineas seems the obvious starting point for Inspiral, she will stay at least a mile and a quarter and has a reasonable chance of staying the Oaks trip of a mile and a half. Unsurprisingly, Inspiral, a well-made filly who looks sure to train on, is at the head of the market for both.