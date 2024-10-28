bet365 Charlie Hall Chase preview: 13 entries for Wetherby feature

Gordon Elliott has entered Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up and Aintree Bowl winner Gerri Colombe along with Conflated.

Mouse Morris and Robcour, who won the race last season with Gentlemansgame, could be represented by French Dynamite this time around while King George winner Hewick could also run in West Yorkshire.

Bravemansgame, second last season, features among the home defence which also includes Turners Novices’ Chase winner Grey Dawning.

“We’re running Bravemansgame at Wetherby on Saturday in the Charlie Hall. He had an away-day last week with Ginny’s Destiny and went very nicely,” Nicholls told Betfair on Monday.

“The ground looks like being ideal for him, as opposed to last year, and we’re very much looking forward to him running on Saturday.”

Iroko is an interesting entry for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero while Dashel Drasher, Flegmatik, Hang In There, Sam Brown, The Real Whacker and Thunder Rock complete the line-up.