bet365 Charlie Hall Chase preview: 13 entries for Wetherby feature

There’s a strong Irish presence among 13 six-day entries for Saturday’s bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
Gordon Elliott has entered Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up and Aintree Bowl winner Gerri Colombe along with Conflated.
Mouse Morris and Robcour, who won the race last season with Gentlemansgame, could be represented by French Dynamite this time around while King George winner Hewick could also run in West Yorkshire.
Bravemansgame, second last season, features among the home defence which also includes Turners Novices’ Chase winner Grey Dawning.
“We’re running Bravemansgame at Wetherby on Saturday in the Charlie Hall. He had an away-day last week with Ginny’s Destiny and went very nicely,” Nicholls told Betfair on Monday.
“The ground looks like being ideal for him, as opposed to last year, and we’re very much looking forward to him running on Saturday.”
Iroko is an interesting entry for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero while Dashel Drasher, Flegmatik, Hang In There, Sam Brown, The Real Whacker and Thunder Rock complete the line-up.
Elsewhere on the card, Liverpool Hurdle winner Strong Leader is among 11 entries for the bet365 Hurdle.
Dashel Drasher and Thunder Rock both hold this second Saturday engagement while Dan Skelton has entered Kateira, Gwennie May Boy and Take No Chances.
Beacon Edge, Franciscan Rock and Sandor Clegane are three entries from Ireland
Elliott has given Brighterdaysahead the option of running in the bet365 Mares' Hurdle.
She suffered her only career defeat when second to Golden Ace in the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and signed off the season with a Grade One victory at Aintree. Stablemate Royal Eagle is also in the race.
Nicky Henderson has entered both Luccia and Spring Note, Harry Cobden has been booked to ride Sweet Fantasy by James Owen while Kateria and Take No Chances both have this option too.
