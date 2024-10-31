Sporting Life
Gentlemansgame (left) beats Bravemansgame at Wetherby
Bravemansgame - favourite for Charlie Hall

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame favourite as seven run

By David Ord
11:00 · THU October 31, 2024

Bravemansgame is 11/8 favourite with Paddy Power for the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday after seven horses were declared.

Paul Nicholls' charge won the race in 2022 and chased home Gentlemansgame last season.

Main market rival is Turners Novice Chase winner Grey Dawning (5/2) with French Dynamite (9/2) representing last year's winning connections.

Gordon Elliott has opted to run Conflated while The Real Whacker, Hang In There and Sam Brown complete the field.

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase - Paddy Power bet: 11/8 Bravemansgame, 5-2 Grey Dawning, 9-2 French Dynamite, 5 Conflated, 12 The Real Whacker, 33 Hang In There, 66 Sam Brown

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

