bet365 Charlie Hall Chase: Bravemansgame favourite as seven run

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase - Paddy Power bet: 11/8 Bravemansgame, 5-2 Grey Dawning, 9-2 French Dynamite, 5 Conflated, 12 The Real Whacker, 33 Hang In There, 66 Sam Brown

Gordon Elliott has opted to run Conflated while The Real Whacker, Hang In There and Sam Brown complete the field.

Main market rival is Turners Novice Chase winner Grey Dawning (5/2) with French Dynamite (9/2) representing last year's winning connections.

Paul Nicholls' charge won the race in 2022 and chased home Gentlemansgame last season.

