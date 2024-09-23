Bet365 Cambridgeshire preview: David Ord shortlist

David Ord with three horses on his shortlist for Saturday's bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

NORWALK HAVOC (Jessica Harrington) This Songisforyou is as as low as 7/1 for Saturday’s bet365 Cambridgeshire and Norwalk Havoc is available at 40/1. It’s hard to see why there’s such a discrepancy. True, the former was impressive when winning the Northfields Handicap at the Irish Champions Festival and picks up only a four-pounds penalty but the latter finished a length-and-a-half in front of him when chasing home Mexicali Rose in a valuable pot at the Galway Festival and is now three pounds better off. That represented a career-best performance from Jessica Harrington’s charge who clearly relished switching to a big-field handicap in first-time cheekpieces and tongue strap. By Showcasing out of a half-sister to Shiva, he’s regally bred and there could easily be more to come. Hollie Doyle is already slated in to ride, suggesting this race is very much the plan, and a strongly-run nine furlongs could suit him ideally. He looks a big price.

JAMES MCHENRY (Ed Bethell) So is this fellow who is also a general 40/1 chance. In excellent hands, James McHenry really got his act together on his last three starts and ran a cracker two runs ago when nabbed by La Trinidad in the final stride of the William Hill Summer Cup at Thirsk. The four-year-old paid the price for being involved in a sustained tussle with Thunder Run that day, leaving him vulnerable to the late challenge, and while unable to confirm form with that rival at York last time, he still shaped with promise. He eventually finished fourth, beaten two lengths, having been hampered briefly a furlong out. He stayed on with purpose inside the distance and is another for whom a strong gallop at nine furlongs might prove ideal.

