Best Saturday bets from our Timeform analysts for Newmarket and York

The best bets from our Timeform analysts from Newmarket and York on Super Saturday.

BIG CIGAR - 14:02 York (Simon Baker)

I'm more than a bit annoyed that three horses I've had on the radar for a nursery are all taking each other on in this. I think each of Super Tuscan, Dubai Champion and Big Cigar have been let-in lightly and, at the prices, the one I'm keenest to side with is Big Cigar. He didn't need much more than hands and heels to assert when making a winning debut at Newcastle in May, and that form looks quite strong with two subsequent winners down the field and Dorigo, who ran a belter when second home in the disadvantaged group in the Windsor Castle next time, seen off in second. Big Cigar was unsuited by the drop to 5f when only mid-field in a valuable novice at Beverley 11 days later, but he crossed the line with more to give and there's nothing wrong with that form, either. A subsequent 6-week break looks a positive ahead of this first try in a nursery and the return to 6f can see him progress from what already looks a fair opening mark.

AALTO - 15:25 Newmarket (Rory King)

The Bunbury Cup is a race that can lend itself to repeat winners – think not just Mine but Motakhayyel at the start of the decade – and Aalto can become the latest to win it more than once. The similarities with Mine are actually quite striking as both were beaten just a short head by a subsequent Group 1 horse in the race the year after first winning it (Patavellian, in Mine’s case), and the handicapping case for Aalto is obvious from a mark of 87 having won it off 88 and been second last year off 92, particularly as he’s been shaping up quite well in a trio of runs this season.

ARABIAN FORCE - 16:55 York (David Johnson)

Three of these met over C&D 4 weeks ago, Epic Poet running poorly but there was little to separate Tabletalk and Mount Atlas as they went down in a three-way photo to Gregory. They conceded first run to the winner that day and in another small field with not much pace on, they might be vulnerable again. The one that can take advantage is Arabian Force who has been keeping better company than he comes up against here. He was a good third in the Great Voltigeur at this track last year and will find this a fair bit easier than the Aston Park at Newbury last time when he came up against Kalpana and West Wind Blows.

BETTIES BAY - 17:30 York (Kieran Clark)