Best Saturday bets from our Timeform analysts for Beverley, Carlisle, Nottingham and Sandown

We round up the best bets from our Timeform analysts for Saturday's action at Beverley, Carlisle, Nottingham and Sandown.
TRIBAL CHIEF - 14.25 Sandown (Greg Spink)
A big field in this good-quality handicap but Tribal Chief looks to have plenty going for him. He’ll need a bit of luck in-running, but David Menuisier’s 5-y-o continues to shape as if there’s a pot like this in him, finishing well when third in both the Lincoln and Victoria Cup this campaign. A forecast strong gallop will suit his hold-up style and with Saffie Osborne riding with plenty of confidence, she can keep him under wraps for as long as possible and deliver him right where it matters.
IT JUST TAKES TIME – 17.10 Beverley (David Johnson)
It Just Takes Time has taken a few runs to find his form this year, but that has helped him become well handicapped again as he looks poised to strike again now. His last win came over this C&D last September off a BHA mark of 78 and recent seconds at Wetherby and Thirsk (collared in the final strides) from marks of 76/78 suggest his turn is near. He does face some pace pressure, but is comfortable taking a lead if something else goes off hard and he can make a bold bid to defy top-weight.
CELESTIAS COMET - 20.00 Nottingham (Rory King)
There are many, many more enthralling races up and down the land on Saturday than this 0-70 fillies’ handicap for 4-y-os and up, but that matters not for this column, and Celestias Comet looks to have a lot going for her. She’s yet to win a handicap but has shaped better than the result a couple of times in her 4 runs this season, is back in fillies company – and a fairly thin race at that – for the first time since her reappearance, has the hood worn for her sole success to date refitted and, to top it off, her stable is going great guns.
LARAVIE – 20.09 Carlisle (Simon Walker)
Laravie had the SP of a banker when turned over at 4/1-on in a 3-runner affair at Yarmouth just over a fortnight ago but there are reasons for expecting better here. She was bidding for a 4-timer at Yarmouth having brought up the hat-trick in emphatic fashion at Pontefract 10 days earlier, relishing the emphasis on stamina over an extended 17f that day. The shorter trip and steadier pace did for her at Yarmouth, however, whereas here she’s back over further and on a stiffer track to boot. The presence of the pace-forcing Cascade Hall should ensure it’s not run at a dawdle, Laravie likely to be seen to much better advantage against plenty of rivals with questions of one sort or another to answer.
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