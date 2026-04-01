Best chances from Andrew Balding’s superb team for All-Weather Championships Finals Day card at Newcastle on Good Friday

Our tipster Ben Linfoot assesses the best chances from Andrew Balding’s excellent squad for Newcastle’s Good Friday card.

SILENT STRIKE – 13.50 Newcastle

Andrew Balding has already made his presence felt on the Good Friday cards at Newcastle and this year he has assembled what looks a mighty team. He’s won the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap the last two years with Fire Demon and Berkshire Whisper and he goes for the hat-trick with Silent Strike for part-owner Tony Bloom. The Mehmas colt narrowly failed to concede a 7lb penalty to Soul Love over the course and distance on March 6 but there was no shame in that. Related to the fair handicapper Dirty Rascal and smart Listed winner Stormy Girl, he is expected to be very competitive off a mark of 90 on handicap debut. STATEIRA – 14.25 Newcastle

Stateira looks another horse targeted at this meeting in the BetMGM Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships Handicap. The daughter of Persian King returned from four months off the track at Newcastle in November and she hacked up under Will Carver before finishing second at Southwell in December off an 8lb higher mark. That slightly disappointing odds-on defeat was soon forgotten when she bolted up again at Newcastle in the middle of January, where the drop to seven furlongs proved no issue whatsoever. Up another 10lb to 96, she’s been saved for this after 11 weeks off and while the revised new mark asks a new question of her again she looks a filly going places.

REGAL ULIXES – 16.10 Newcastle

Stateira’s owner Gary Gillies could be in for a fine day as he also has Regal Ulixes running with a favourite’s chance in the Midnite All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap over the 10 furlongs. Balding was unlucky not to win this race last year with 6/4 favourite Old Harrovian who lost by a neck after being set far too much to do by Oisin Murphy off a modest pace. This year he could make amends, as Regal Ulixes won the Lingfield trial for this race with the hood back on at the end of February in relative comfort and he lost nothing in defeat when dropped to a mile for the Lincoln Trial at Wolverhampton. A running-on sixth there after being set plenty to do by P J McDonald, he did well to finish as close as he did and off the same mark back over 10 furlongs he looks a huge player. NEW MONARCH – 13.15 Newcastle