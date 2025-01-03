Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform racing experts provide their best bets for Saturday's action.

Racing betting tips: Saturday December 21 1pt win Dameofthecotswolds in 2.25 Sandown at 9/2 (bet365, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt win Old Harrovian in 5.05 Southwell at 11/2 (bet365) 1pt win Many A Star in 6.35 Southwell at 11/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Dameofthecotswolds - 2.25 Sandown (Dan Barber)

This small-field listed race for mares revolves around Della Casa Lunga, who is no star but sits clear on Timeform ratings in a below-par renewal. A repeat of her Kempton form would likely suffice, and her proven stamina is a plus around here, but an eight-day turnaround since that all-the-way win over a staying trip for a mare who’d been felt worthy of a breathing operation between her last two appearances raises doubts whether she will be on song. The others are covered by little on form but Dameofthecotswolds is the one who’s really thrived this season and she can raise her game further now she gets to face a stiffer stamina test, given she’s out of a half-sister to smart mudlark Le Rocher. A graduate of junior hurdles, DAMEOFTHECOTSWOLDS has finished no worse than second in a handful of starts since upped to this sort of distance and her progressive profile alone makes her look the pick of the alternatives to the standard-setting favourite.

Old Harrovian - 5.05 Southwell (James Cooper)

There are no expected weather issues at Southwell and the best race on the card is the middle-distance handicap (5.05). Moon Over Miami’s return to action adds serious lustre to the contest and a handicapping case can certainly be made for him on return from eight months off having won both career starts. He’s found his way to the head of the market on all-weather debut, though, so OLD HARROVIAN, another lightly-raced sort, appeals more at the prices. Thought good enough to contest a Group 3 on the back of a brace of victories on an artificial surface in 2023, Old Harrovian missed the best part of a year after. His placed effort at Kempton in November was his most encouraging yet (the winner has advertised the form since) and, representing a leading stable, he looks very interesting with this slight step up in trip also in his favour.

Many A Star – 6.35 Southwell (David Johnson)

The pair of recent winners with penalties head the early betting, but this looks more than a two-horse race and MANY A STAR looks a good bet to overcome them both. He’s a well-treated horse again now from a BHA mark of 78 considering wins last winter (including over C&D) came off 77 and 81, while he was twice runner-up at Windsor in the summer off 88. He returned to form at Newmarket’s final meeting of the year in November and has had excuses having been drawn wide under a 3-lb claimer back on all-weather on his last two starts, doing particular well to still finish third at Chelmsford behind Rebel Path on the most recent outing. He takes a slight drop in grade now and has the current leading all-weather rider, Hector Crouch, up for the first time, so looks set to make a bold bid for all the draw gods have again not been the kindest. Published at 1703 GMT on 03/01/25