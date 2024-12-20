Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform racing experts provide their best bets for Saturday's action.

Racing betting tips: Saturday December 21 1pt win Cottesloe Sunshine in 1.55 Thurles at 4/1 (Paddy Power) 1pt win Paddy In The Caddy in 2.48 Hereford at 5/2 (Bet365) 1pt each-way Favour And Fortune in 3.35 Ascot at 14/1 (Bet365, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Cottesloe Sunshine - 1.55 Thurles (Billy Nash)

It is very much a case of the calm before the storm in Ireland this weekend with a fairly low-key meeting at Thurles the only one before Christmas, and the best bet on the card may well be COTTESLOE SUNSHINE in the listed mares' novice hurdle. Successful in a maiden at Limerick last month, she finished a very good third in a similar contest to this at Punchestown last time, where a mistake at the last arguably cost her second. The drop back to a bare two miles will suit and she can provide J. J. Slevin with a winner on his first ride back from an injury-enforced absence.

Paddy In The Caddy - 2.48 Hereford (Tony McFadden)

PADDY IN THE CADDY showed only modest form over hurdles last season but he has quickly made up into a better chaser and looks up to completing a hat-trick. He responded well to more positive tactics being employed when making all for a comfortable win at Warwick last month and he wasn't all out to fend off his nearest pursuer over this course and distance when turned out under a penalty a week later. That form was given a boost when the runner-up registered a wide-margin win at Catterick on Tuesday and Paddy In The Caddy still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights, particularly as there's the potential of more to come.

Favour And Fortune - 3.35 Ascot (Dan Barber)

This is a stronger handicap than the one in which FAVOUR AND FORTUNE narrowly defied his opening mark at Ayr in the spring, and the form of a very hot Greatwood that is the thrust behind Dysart Enos and Be Aware fronting the market is probably better than that race at the Scottish Grand National meeting as well. However, there are reasons for believing Alan King's hurdler can raise his game embarking on just his second season. As that background suggests, Favour And Fortune is still relatively unexposed and, what's more, he's returning at a time when his yard has had seven winners and ten further placings with its 27 runners returning from a break of at least three months since Halloween. Conditions are likely to be ideal for this strong-travelling sort, too. Published at 1710 GMT on 20/12/24