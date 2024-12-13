Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform racing experts provide their best bets for Saturday's action.

Racing betting tips: Saturday December 14 1pt win Total Look in 12.10 Cheltenham at 5/2 (Bet365) 1pt win Bucksy Des Epeires in 12.25 Doncaster at 2/1 (Bet365) 1pt More Than A Feelin in 4.30 Wolverhampton at 2/1 (SkyBet, Paddy Power, Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Total Look - 12.10 Cheltenham (Billy Nash)

It is still early days in the juvenile division and it is difficult to know at this stage just how the Irish form compares to what we have seen in Britain. James Owen has been the man to follow in these contests so far this season and has two very interesting runners in the opener at Cheltenham, but I'm expecting a big run from the sole Irish raider, TOTAL LOOK. Gavin Cromwell's charge got better with every run on the Flat and made a smooth transition to hurdling when justifying strong support at Navan last month. That form has some substance (runner-up Beyond Your Dreams looks to have a good chance of going one better at Fairyhouse later in the day) and Total Look appeals as the type to go on improving for a while yet.

Bucksy Des Epeires - 12.25 Doncaster (Lewis Tomlinson)

The old cliché 'anything he does over hurdles is a bonus' very much seemed to apply to BUCKSY DES EPEIRES last season, who immediately confirmed himself as a fine chasing prospect when making a winning debut over fences in a tidy four-runner contest at Ascot last month and the Venetia Williams gelding appeals as the type to continue improving throughout the season. Ned Fox’s 5 lb claim means that the five-year-old is essentially racing from the same mark as when beating Rare Edition and Bad on his chasing debut and I’d be confident Bucksy des Epeires would still have enough in hand to despatch several similarly promising rivals, not out of the question that we may be talking of him as a leading candidate for the Turners Novices' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham come March.

More Than A Feelin - 4.30 Wolverhampton (Tony McFadden)

There's been a lot to like about the style of MORE THAN A FEELIN's last two wins and she now boasts a record in all-weather handicaps that reads three wins and a second from four starts in such contests. The form of her ready win at Kempton on her penultimate start has worked out well - the second and fourth both won next time out - and More Than A Feelin raised her game on Timeform's figures when defying an 8 lb higher mark over the extended mile here last time. More Than A Feelin was well on top last time despite the race being run at a steadyish gallop, and that turn of foot she possesses is a potent weapon on this surface. This slightly longer trip asks a new question but More Than A Feelin looks well treated after going up only 4 lb for her latest victory and she should be up to the task. Published at 1730 GMT on 13/12/24