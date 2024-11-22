Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform Sporting Life racing experts provide their best bets for Saturday's action.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 23 1pt win Roadlesstravelled in 12.08 Haydock at 5/2 (general) 1pt win Trelawne in 1.50 Haydock at 3/1 (general) 1pt win Blueking d'Oroux in 2.45 Ascot at 11/4 (7/2 Bet365, Coral/Ladbrokes) 1pt win Ask Anything in 2.50 Punchestown at 6/1 (bet365) 1pt win King's School in 7.40 Newcastle at SP Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Roadlesstravelled – 12.08 Haydock (James Cooper)

As you’d expect from a Grade 2 novice, there’s plenty of potential on display and Roadlesstravelled rates a very bright prospect for the O’Neill team. A £215,00 purchase following a point win last year, Roadlesstravelled has made a faultless start to his career under Rules this autumn, again very strong at the finish when supplementing his Market Rasen maiden win in novice company at Wetherby. A striking sort physically, rain-softened ground really shouldn’t be an issue at Haydock and while Country Mile has the Timeform P, he’ll need to jump better than he did at Ayr to follow up in this company. Roadlesstravelled deserves to be favourite. Trelawne – 1.50 Haydock (Dan Barber)

It won’t be pretty - not only is the Haydock forecast the stuff of the apocalypse but he has a quirky side that requires positive persuasion from the saddle - but Trelawne has an unblemished record when fresh and the record of his yard this autumn strongly suggests he’ll be primed to go again first time out as he steps out of novice company. Trelawne lacks the raw ability and potential of likely market leader Iroko, but that rival is said to be working back from the Grand National rather than towards it and whether he will be so at home in a testing-ground slog at this stage of the campaign is open to doubt. That same doubt seems to apply far less to the grinding Trelawne. Blueking d’Oroux – 2.45 Ascot (Lewis Tomlinson)

Blueking d’Oroux faces a higher calibre of opposition than he took on when landing this race last season, but I fancy him to successfully retain the Ascot Hurdle title. Paul Nicholls’ gelding acquitted himself with credit on both subsequent outings last year, shaping up well for a long way when stepped up in a trip in the Long Walk before completing the frame behind Impaire Et Passe, Langer Dan and Sir Gerhard in the Select Hurdle on the final day of the season. It's hard to count out the prospect of improvement this season, given Blueking d’Oroux’s youth and Paul Nicholls’ record with similar types, and I think he rates a solid bet at around 10/3. Ask Anything – 2.50 Punchestown (Billy Nash)

Form figures this season of 'fp' aren't particularly appealing but Ask Anything will surely take plenty of beating in what, at first glance, looks a wide-open contest. He departed before the race had developed in earnest at Galway on his reappearance and was quickly pulled up having all but fallen at the first in the Troytown at Navan last weekend. He gets to compete off a mark 16 lb lower than his chase rating here and remains with potential in this sphere, having bumped into the very progressive Harvard Guy when last seen over hurdles. He is versatile with regards trip and Kieran Buckley was on board when he won at Down Royal last December. King’s School - 7.40 Newcastle (David Johnson)

King’s School’s run of seconditis is beginning to give cause for concern, but at the same time his form looks rock solid, and if anyone can convince him to put his best foot forward, it is Kaiya Fraser who continues to impress and should give King’s School an advantage in this apprentice contest. He’s closely matched with recent hat-trick scorer Barnaby, having been short-headed by him last month, but looks better drawn that that rival in stall 10 this evening. It’s possible he was put in a challenging position too soon last time (traded at 1.02) when beaten by a neck by William Dewhirst over C&D but if his jockey can leave it as late as he dare here, then he looks up to getting off the mark. Published at 1605 GMT on 22/11/24 - David Johnson selection added 1725 GMT