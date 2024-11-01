Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform Sporting Life racing experts combine to provide their best bets ahead of Saturday's action, including at the Breeders' Cup.
1pt win Pats Dream in 1.23 Ayr at 5/1 (bet365)
1pt win Williethebuilder in 3.32 Wetherby at 9/4 (William Hill)
1pt win Fierceness in 9.41 Del Mar at 3/1 (General)
Connections of PATS DREAM had an impressive winner over fences at Bangor earlier in the week and he looks an interesting recruit making his first start for them.
Pats Dream made a perfectly encouraging debut over fences last season before the wheels rather fell off, already struggling when unseating on his next start before again checking out tamely on his final outing.
He’s now 6 lb lower in the weights than for his reappearance in that campaign, however, and the change of scenery may spark revival having joined one of the most up-and-coming yards around, as well as a return to a shorter trip given the way he was seeing thigs out.
It may be that first time out is when to catch him and he’s only a seven-year-old so may yet get back on the up, plenty of similar types having done so for the yard.
WILLIETHEBUILDER looked a really good prospect when making a winning start over hurdles at Uttoxeter last season, building on the promise he'd show in a couple of bumpers for Declan Queally previously.
He was handed a stiff task in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham next time, but didn’t really progress as expected in handicaps afterwards, and failed to beat a rival home in the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton on his final start last season.
However, he had a breathing operation during the off-season, and returned to form with a bang after eight months off when narrowly denied over this course and distance last month.
Williethebuilder travelled powerfully, but wasn't so quick off the mark in the sprint finish as a winner, whose swept from last to first, rather blindsiding him, and he just failed to pull it out of the fire. The handicapper has put him up 2lb for that effort, but he is capable of better still, and he looks one to keep on the right side.
All eyes will be on City Of Troy in the Breeders’ Cup Classic as he attempts to give Adian O’Brien his first win in the big race and he won’t be short of supporters as he bids to write his own piece of history.
It’s easy to see why Coolmore have been tempted into having a go: he’s by Triple Crown winner Justify and has plenty of tactical speed to get a good early position.
However, it’s hard to overestimate exactly how difficult it is trying to take down top-class dirt horses in their own backyard having never run competitively on the surface before and it could be curtains for City Of Troy if he breaks a step slow from stall three.
Todd Pletcher’s FIERCENESS is a much more solid alternative.
He’s just about the best dirt horse in America on his day despite being prone to the odd duff race, but his master trainer will have him primed and ready for this.
I also like the fact he’s drawn to the outside of most of the other speed horses, which will give jockey John Velazquez some options early on.
Published at 1615 GMT on 01/11/24
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org