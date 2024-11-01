Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform Sporting Life racing experts combine to provide their best bets ahead of Saturday's action, including at the Breeders' Cup.

Racing betting tips: Saturday November 2 1pt win Pats Dream in 1.23 Ayr at 5/1 (bet365) 1pt win Williethebuilder in 3.32 Wetherby at 9/4 (William Hill) 1pt win Fierceness in 9.41 Del Mar at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

1.23 Ayr – Pats Dream (Kieran Clark)

Connections of PATS DREAM had an impressive winner over fences at Bangor earlier in the week and he looks an interesting recruit making his first start for them. Pats Dream made a perfectly encouraging debut over fences last season before the wheels rather fell off, already struggling when unseating on his next start before again checking out tamely on his final outing. He’s now 6 lb lower in the weights than for his reappearance in that campaign, however, and the change of scenery may spark revival having joined one of the most up-and-coming yards around, as well as a return to a shorter trip given the way he was seeing thigs out. It may be that first time out is when to catch him and he’s only a seven-year-old so may yet get back on the up, plenty of similar types having done so for the yard.

3.32 Wetherby - Williethebuilder (Andrew Asquith)

WILLIETHEBUILDER looked a really good prospect when making a winning start over hurdles at Uttoxeter last season, building on the promise he'd show in a couple of bumpers for Declan Queally previously. He was handed a stiff task in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham next time, but didn’t really progress as expected in handicaps afterwards, and failed to beat a rival home in the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton on his final start last season. However, he had a breathing operation during the off-season, and returned to form with a bang after eight months off when narrowly denied over this course and distance last month. Williethebuilder travelled powerfully, but wasn't so quick off the mark in the sprint finish as a winner, whose swept from last to first, rather blindsiding him, and he just failed to pull it out of the fire. The handicapper has put him up 2lb for that effort, but he is capable of better still, and he looks one to keep on the right side.

9.41 Del Mar – Fierceness (Mark Milligan)