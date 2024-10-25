Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Timeform Sporting Life team

The Timeform Sporting Life racing experts highlight their best bet on a busy Saturday featuring good-quality Flat and jumps racing.

Racing betting tips: Saturday October 26 2pts win Flash du Pistolet in 2.45 Kelso at 11/2 (Bet365) 1pt The Wallpark in 2.55 Cheltenham at 5/1 (William Hill) 1pt win Benevento in 3.10 Newbury at 3/1 (Bet365) 1pt win Theatre Man in 4.05 Cheltenham at 5/2 (Bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Flash du Pistolet - 2.45 Kelso (Kieran Clark)

With the first Cheltenham meeting having rolled back around the National Hunt season really kicks into gear this weekend and there looks to be a very good bet north of the border. Few, if any, yards are in better form than that of Stuart Coltherd at present and Flash du Pistolet makes plenty of appeal of his chasing debut. He was narrowly touched off at this fixture last season when a gambled-on favourite and although he failed to repeat that in the two starts that followed, it may be that first time out is when to catch him and he’s returning from over 10 months off. A strong, workmanlike type, his physique strongly hints that he’ll improve over fences and he can outclass these in a 0-100, likely to be plying his trade in appreciably higher grades by the end of the season. The Wallpark - 2.55 Cheltenham (Billy Nash)

Gordon Elliott sends a smaller team than might have been expected to Cheltenham this weekend but he still looks to have a couple of live chances, with The Wallpark possibly the pick of the bunch in the first Pertemps qualifier of the season. Already a five-time winner over hurdles, The Wallpark arrives here on the crest of a wave having completed a hat-trick in a small-field affair at Galway last time and the step up to this trip should unlock further improvement. He has been on the go for the summer so will have a fitness edge over many of these and, unlike the other three Irish-trained runners in the field, The Wallpark gets to run off his Irish handicap mark.

Benevento - 3.10 Newbury (Mark Milligan)

I fancy Benevento to carry on improving and take the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury. A winner on debut at Yarmouth in May, he improved on that to finish second to a promising sort who we haven't seen since in a listed race at Ripon on his next start. Benevento went one better himself in similar company at Doncaster last time, proving well suited by stepping up to 7f for the first time and getting the better of the Charlie Appleby-trained Symbol Of Honour. This ground will be the most testing he's encountered so far, but he shapes as though he'll handle it and seems to have got better the more that the emphasis has been placed on stamina in his three starts to date. Theatre Man - 4.05 Cheltenham (Lewis Tomlinson)

Theatre Man hasn’t yet had best opportunity to confirm the immense promise of his second to Ginny’s Destiny in a typically strong renewal of the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase on Trials Day but retains his novice status into this season and can make a winning comeback over fences. An early faller when favourite in the Plate at the Festival on his next outing, Theatre Man didn’t appear to benefit from the return to hurdling at the Grand National meeting and remains best judged on his fine effort at this course back in January. He ran well on his return last season, which is enough to somewhat alleviate concerns about race fitness, and though Irish raider Yeats Star is a possible fly in the ointment after making a smooth transition to chasing at Listowel, the return to 3m promises to suit Richard Bandey’s gelding and he sets a high standard on the pick of last season’s achievements.

And one in France Monteille - 2.50 Chantilly (Graeme North) There’s plenty of good action under both codes on Saturday and though the main action on the Flat domestically is at Doncaster and Newbury there’s a good meeting at Chantilly too which features the Group 3 Prix de Seine-et-Oise in which a horse who caught my eye when last seen in the Prix du Petit Couvert at Longchamp in September, Monteille, is entered. She was only eighth that day but had the most luckless run imaginable stuck behind a whole host of horses on the rail and it’s no exaggeration she could have won by a couple of lengths with a clear run. Connections sensibly passed by the chance to run in the Abbaye – No Half Measures who finished two places in front of her in the Couvert went on to win a Group 3 at Newbury before finishing a very good fifth in the Abbaye from a bad draw – to wait for this option, which looks a good one given she won the Group 3 Prix Texanita over course and distance in May on testing ground. No prices were available at the time of writing ,so we’ll have to be content with starting price, but I’d expect her to be around the 8-1 mark. Published at 17:00 BST on 26/10/24