Some typically wild Scottish weather may have put paid to Edinburgh’s world-renowned Hogmanay celebrations. But that’s good news for Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson, who’s feeling more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed than expected as he aims to ring in 2025 with a winner or two on Musselburgh’s sold-out New Year’s Day card.

THE BIG-RACE BET BOOMSLANG (2.20)

I love it when a plan comes together. The immortal words of Hannibal Smith from one of my teenage staples, The A-Team.

Rebecca Menzies wasn’t even a twinkle in her parents’ eyes when the iconic US action-adventure series was dropped by NBC after four seasons and 98 episodes. But I get the feeling the Co Durham-based handler - who became Britain’s youngest trainer when she took out her licence in 2013, aged just 23 - has been working on a master plan of her own with BOOMSLANG, who’s taken particularly well to fences this autumn.

Tidy wins at Downpatrick (2m4f) and Carlisle (3m) either side of a luckless near-miss at Newcastle, where a string of leaps out to his right cost him ground and the glory, smack of a horse who should be well-suited to the nuances of Musselburgh.

Menzies is a shrewd target trainer who has previous at the East Lothian course, having sent out Curley Finger to land one of the valuable Go North Series finals and a Pertemps qualifier here.

While a 7lb hike in the weights and rise in class will demand more from Boomslang, I suspect Menzies has had this £40,000 feature mapped out as an ideal stepping stone to the newly beefed-up £100,000 Scottish Champion Chase, which is the jewel in the crown of Musselburgh’s Scottish Cheltenham Trials Weekend on February 1-2.

Timeform top-rated here, with the additional ‘p’ denoting further improvement is expected, don’t be surprised to see Boomslang returning early next month chasing the second leg of a valuable double.

Breizh River found Grade 2 company too hot behind L’Eau Du Sud at Cheltenham’s November Meeting. Nevertheless, he’s made a highly promising start to his chasing career, winning three of his five starts, and likely remains capable of better if staying this longer trip.

The Inside Word

“Boomslang has improved significantly over fences and should be 3-3 as he threw away the race at Newcastle by jumping right-handed. He’s always been a bit quirky. He tried to run out on the bend at Catterick in a bumper one day. We got away with it over hurdles but going right-handed with him over fences looks to be the key. I just hope they don’t get too much rain as he’s better on a sounder surface.” - Rebecca Menzies, trainer