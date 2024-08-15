Bernard Shaw puts up tremendous display at Dundalk

Aidan O’Brien’s colt, who is by the American sire Into Mischief and was purchased for $1.8million, made his debut in a seven-furlong Curragh event in late June and finished fourth, when he was ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

Behind him in fifth was Michael O’Callaghan’s Black Forza, subsequent winner of the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

That form looked to bode well for Bernard Shaw as he stepped up to a mile for his second start and it proved to be indicative as he streaked to a nine-length victory under Wayne Lordan.

The 1/2 favourite in a field of seven, the two-year-old may have drifted across the track when hitting the front in the home straight but even that could not prevent a totally straightforward victory.