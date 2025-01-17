Berkshire Winter Million: What we learned

There was an air of excitement as jump racing returned to the track for the first time since 1998 last month with the course, in recent years, more so associated to summer evening racing on a Monday as opposed to chasers slugging it out over three miles.

While the meeting’s former home at Lingfield Park tried hard to make it a roaring success, there was clear logic in moving the event to Windsor, with its sounder surface capable of serving up real entertainment on conditions that didn't resemble a bog.

From the moment punters walked through the turnstiles they were greeted with a cacophony of sound as members of a rock choir greeted racegoers with a selection of well versed songs to get everyone in good spirits for the day ahead.

And it didn’t take long for the decibel levels to be raised as Derryhassen Paddy got the better of a ding-dong battle with Honky Tonk Highway much to the delight of favourite backers, and trainer Lucinda Russell.

While Russell is no stranger to travelling her runners far and wide from her base up in Kinross the Grand National-winning handler will now be earmarking the fixture in her calendar such was the thumbs-up she awarded it.

Russell said: "I think this is going to be a great meeting if we can make this a bit of an aim for people as it brings horses on. It is a very interesting track in the way it swings and turns and stuff. I’m pleased we came here as it sets this horse up for another pre-Cheltenham run.

“They should market it as another experience before Cheltenham as they all need experience before going there and this is a great place to get some."