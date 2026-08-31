Benvenuto Cellini being aimed at Prix Niel ahead of Arc de Triomphe tilt

Benvenuto Cellini is on track for this Sunday's Arc Trials Day with a view to taking his chance in the big one at ParisLongchamp on October 4.
Trainer Aidan O’Brien was talking at an Irish Champions Festival preview press morning and gave a clear indication that the Arc was plan-A for his chestnut Frankel colt who, after being scratched from the Betfred Derby post-race in controversial circumstances, won the Irish Derby at the Curragh prior to finishing two lengths third to Kalpana in the King George at Ascot when last seen towards the end of July.
The Qatar Prix Niel for three-year-olds only will be his autumn starting point and that performance will likely determine where he shows up next, O’Brien stating that ground conditions could also prove to be a determining factor.
The master of Ballydoyle told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He's done very well, physically I'm very happy with him. It was a very big run in the King George, with the benefit of hindsight we felt we should have moved earlier. We followed Kalapna into the straight whereas at the Curragh we moved four-out on him and he just got into that rhythm and just kept going.
"But in Ascot we followed her (Kalpana) and waited on her to go, and if you see him going to the line in the King George he was really finishing out. We feel there's plenty to come from him, mentally and physically he's doing great. His action is brilliant.
"He's going to go to France for the Niel, with the view that he could be ready to go to the Arc, if the ground came up right. And if it doesn't, he'll go to America and he'll go to Hong Kong and all of those places.
"We think we haven't seen the best of him yet."
Benvenuto Cellini is a 16/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Arc de Triomphe.
O'Brien also gave an indication what might unfold in regards to his star filly and mare who are also engaged in the Arc, Diamond Necklace having the option of the 10-furlong Prix de l'Opera but 2025 runner-up Minnie Hauk on course to try and go one better in the 12-furlong feature.
"Diamond Necklace is on that Arc-weekend programme," he said. "She could go to the Arc and she could go to the Opera. She's a good, natural filly and she could go to America after that.
"She got beat by a better, stronger filly (Aventure, in the Sumbe Prix Jean et Louis Romanet) who had been better trained for the day. We were a little bit too lax and we got caught out.
"Minnie (Hauk) is in great shape, she was on a programme for the Arc all year and she had to turn up (for the Yorkshire Oaks). We were happy with her going to York. We decided to take our time on her as the last day in the King George, stupidly one of our own horses took her on through the whole race - Lambourn - we didn't think he'd be able to but he sat beside her the whole way and she was in a gear too high for the mile and a half. Then ended up getting a little bit tired.
"So we went to York not wanting to give her a hard race and decided again to take our time on her. She ended up caught in a slowly-run run out the back. She ended up a few lengths back and couldn't make it up.
"She'll run in the Arc again and we'll ride her patiently. She nearly pulled it off last year and it will be interesting to see what does happen."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.al
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.