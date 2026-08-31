Benvenuto Cellini being aimed at Prix Niel ahead of Arc de Triomphe tilt

Trainer Aidan O’Brien was talking at an Irish Champions Festival preview press morning and gave a clear indication that the Arc was plan-A for his chestnut Frankel colt who, after being scratched from the Betfred Derby post-race in controversial circumstances, won the Irish Derby at the Curragh prior to finishing two lengths third to Kalpana in the King George at Ascot when last seen towards the end of July.

The Qatar Prix Niel for three-year-olds only will be his autumn starting point and that performance will likely determine where he shows up next, O’Brien stating that ground conditions could also prove to be a determining factor.

The master of Ballydoyle told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He's done very well, physically I'm very happy with him. It was a very big run in the King George, with the benefit of hindsight we felt we should have moved earlier. We followed Kalapna into the straight whereas at the Curragh we moved four-out on him and he just got into that rhythm and just kept going.

"But in Ascot we followed her (Kalpana) and waited on her to go, and if you see him going to the line in the King George he was really finishing out. We feel there's plenty to come from him, mentally and physically he's doing great. His action is brilliant.

"He's going to go to France for the Niel, with the view that he could be ready to go to the Arc, if the ground came up right. And if it doesn't, he'll go to America and he'll go to Hong Kong and all of those places.

"We think we haven't seen the best of him yet."

Benvenuto Cellini is a 16/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Arc de Triomphe.