Benvenuto Cellini and Item among 17 entries confirmed for Betfred Derby at Epsom

Benvenuto Cellini wowed onlookers with a fine performance in last month's Boodles Chester Vase Stakes and he heads the antepost betting with the expectation that Ryan Moore will keep the ride on the son of Frankel.

The sizeable chestnut is one of seven horses confirmed for the race by trainer Aidan O'Brien, who saddled the first three home in Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] at Chantilly.

Camelot colt Pierre Bonnard has been beaten in his two prep races this spring but was an impressive Group 1 winner in France last term and he is next best among the O'Brien septet, according to the market at least.

Action, Causeway, Christmas Day, Endorsement and Proposition round out the possible team from Ballydoyle, while O'Brien's son, Joseph, is set to saddle James J Braddock, who had Pierre Bonnard and Endorsement closely behind when winning last month's Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown.

Maltese Cross (William Haggas) just came out on top in a battle with Bay Of Brilliance (Ralph Beckett) when successful in the William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes and they have both been confirmed, although the biggest danger to the battalions from Ireland could be the Andrew Balding-trained and Juddmonte-owned Item.

Another son of the great Frankel, he won both starts at two and maintained his unblemished record when defeating Action and Christmas Day in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York last month.

Balding could also call upon the services of A Taste Of Glory, while Alderman (Richard Hannon), Ancient Egypt (Charlie Johnston), Balzac, (Jane Chapple-Hyam), Poker (Karl Burke) and Rebel Rocker (Faye Bramley) are others still in the mix at the five-day stage.

The final declarations, draw and jockey bookings are all confirmed on Wednesday, one day earlier than usual in a bid to drive engagement in this year's colts' Classic.