Ben Pauling eyes options at Ascot and Kempton for The Jukebox Man

Placed three times at Grade One level over hurdles, including a head defeat to Stellar Story in the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, the Harry Redknapp-owned six-year-old was thrown in at the deep end on his fencing bow for what looked a strong renewal of the Grade Two John Francome Novices’ Chase.

The Jukebox Man proved more than up to the task, however, jumping boldly on the front end under Ben Jones on his way to a clear-cut success.

Pauling said: “He came out of it really well, there’s not a mark on him, and I was just delighted with his performance. I was certain he would need the run, yes we’d been away and done bits and bobs, but we hadn’t gone too hard on him – we never do.

“I thought it was a good field and I thought to win that first time out would be very pleasing, and of course he went and did it nicely. It was a delight to watch and we were thrilled really.”

While The Jukebox Man’s best efforts over hurdles came over three miles, Friday’s performance proved he can be effective over two and a half, leaving Pauling to ponder his next move.

“I’ve obviously given it some thought, there’s not an awful lot (of options),” the trainer added.

“He has this quirk where he can lug left at times, but when you straighten him up, he’s gun barrel straight and he jumps straight, so he’s not a horse who I think has to go left-handed and there’s not much for him left now for a little while.

“The Kauto Star over three miles at Kempton on Boxing Day is very much an option, or he could go for the Noel at Ascot (December 20) over two-mile-two. He shows speed on the track that he doesn’t at home, so I’m trying not to get myself too blinkered on the fact that he’s an out-and-out three-miler.

“I dropped him back in trip the other day to see where we were, on ground that was probably as quick as he’s ever run and he looked better than ever, so we might keep our options open of staying down in trip and go from there.”