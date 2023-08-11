Ben Linfoot free Saturday horse racing tips for Haydock and Shergar Cup at Ascot

All’s well with Harswell in Haydock opener

It’s one of the quieter Saturdays of the UK Flat season this weekend but there are plenty of handicaps to have a go at including at the Shergar Cup at Ascot and at Haydock’s Rose of Lancaster meeting.

Showers are forecast at Haydock and with the wet weather we’ve had in the last few weeks it won’t take much to turn the ground soft there, so that has to be factored into calculations ahead of the opening Betfred ‘Play Fred’s £5million’ Handicap (2.25) which looks the best betting race on the card.

This looks a tight handicap and much could depend on tactics and who gets the run of the race, so I’m happy to let the more obvious improvers like Isle Of Jura and Poet Master go unbacked as they’ve been well found in the market.

The each-way bet I like against them is HARSWELL DUKE at 22/1 getting the five places and he will love every drop of rain that falls at Haydock between now and race time.

He has a superb record on soft and heavy ground, winning the Spring Mile on very testing ground at Doncaster back in April, which was, significantly, his second run back from a break.

Off for 109 days since running down the field at Newmarket’s Craven meeting, he returned at Thirsk a week ago over an inadequate trip and he ran like he needed it, but that should’ve put him spot on for this assignment.

All four of his career wins have come in testing ground when either making all or racing prominently and from stall one the instructions to Johnny Peate should be clear: bounce out and make the running.

On paper there isn’t too much pace pressure against him, so he should be able to lead early on, and if things go to plan and the rain comes he can go well off just a 2lb higher mark than his Doncaster win.

The Verdict: Back HARSWELL DUKE in 2.25 Haydock